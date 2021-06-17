Six of the best accessible days out in Yorkshire that the whole family can enjoy

Whether it’s wheelchair access or a safe place for the children to play, we have collated a list of days out in Yorkshire that should meet the needs of the entire family.

Here are some to try out:

National Railway Museum

The perfect place for young and old, the National Railway Museum is full of opportunity to educate the children in the family, as well as please the train enthusiasts.

Located on Leeman Road, York, the National Railway Museum houses iconic trains such as the Flying Scotsman, Mallard and a replica of The Rocket.

The venue is suitable for the whole family with wheelchairs freely available for visitors, free disabled parking, disabled toilets in the main areas of the museum and large print maps available from reception.

Entry is free and the museum has cafes and a gift shop.

Eden Camp Museum

Eden Camp Museum provides an exciting day out for the whole family, situated in an old prisoner of war camp near Malton, North Yorkshire

An educational experience for the children who will love learning about the history of the military and Second World War, there’s plenty for the whole family to enjoy and a reduced entry fee for senior citizens and disabled.

Highly accessible, Eden Camp Museum will suit the needs of anyone in the family, offering wheelchairs, braille sheets and audio guides.

There is a cafe offering hot food, while visitors also have the option of bringing their own lunch to enjoy on the picnic tables outside.

York’s Chocolate Story

York’s Chocolate Story, Kings Square, York, promises a day of discovering the history of chocolate as well as the opportunity to make your own.

For a family day out that is both fun for everyone, educational for the children - and it tastes good.

York’s Chocolate Story is accessible for the whole family with wheelchair access throughout the venue, lifts to access all floors and an accessible toilet.

Royal Armories Museum

Royal Armories Museum located on Armories Drive, Leeds, has a collection of galleries and displays, containing important pieces of British history that will impress the whole family.

Displaying the United Kingdom's national collection of arms and armories, the museum has events throughout the year surrounding the displays that will catch the attention of both young and old.

The museum also offers accessible parking spaces and welcomes assistant dogs.

Bolton Abbey

Situated in Skipton, North Yorkshire, Bolton Abbey offers a beautiful day out for the whole family.

Visitors can admire the Priory Church and Ruins of an Augustinian Priory which sits at the heart of the Bolton Abbey estate. Bolton Abbey has many scenic walks and sights across the grounds.

Many routes and paths in Bolton Abbey are accessible by wheelchair or mobility scooter making it an accessible day for the whole family and allowing everyone to view the impressive sights of the North Yorkshire countryside.

Dalby Forest

Dalby Forest, located in the North York Moors National Park in North Yorkshire, promises a day of exploring suitable for the whole family.

The forest is home to an abundance of wildlife and is a designated Dark Sky Discovery Site.

Within the forest, 13 walking trails, six cycling trails and four running trails are mapped out for everyone to enjoy.