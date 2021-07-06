Here is a list of ten places to climb in the Yorkshire Dales

Kilnsey Crag

Kilnsey Crag is one of the most famous limestone cliffs in the UK and is an impressive limestone landmark in Wharfedale.

Kilnsey Park fishing lakes overlooked by Kilnsel Crag in the Yorkshire Dales

It is 170ft high and is a challenging climb due to its steepness and extreme height.

Skipton, BD23 5PT

Wild Boar Fell

Wild Boar Fell has stunning waterfalls and natural rock formations for climbers to explore.

Once at the summit of the fell, walkers and climbers can enjoy scenic countryside views of the Dales.

Kirkby, Stephen, CA17 4JX

Malham Cove

Malham Cove is a beautiful place to climb or even just to stop by and admire the landscape - the top of the climb has stunning views of the Yorkshire Dales.

The cove was formed 12,000 years ago and is an impressive, curved limestone formation.

Malham Cove has routes suitable for both beginner and more experienced climbers, with the limestone walls having both steep and less technical sections.

Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DJ

High Stoney Bank

High Stoney Bank is one of the highest mountains in the Yorkshire Dales and has 64 routes to the summit.

Climbers can enjoy a variety of different limestone formations, suitable for both beginners and the more experienced.

Malham, Skipton

Gordale Scar

Gordale Scar is an impressive limestone formation with two waterfalls and overhanging limestone cliffs.

The overhangs are a challenge for experienced climbers but once at the top, climbers can enjoy incredible views of the Dales and nearby Malham.

Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DL

Simon’s Seat

Simon’s Seat is a 485 metre millstone grit peak in the Yorkshire Dales and is a popular place for walkers and climbers.

The peak has a cluster of rocks at the summit which provide a relatively easy and fun climb for beginners, and offers beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

Skipton, BD23 6DE

Rylstone

Rylstone is set in beautiful moorland and offers many climbing routes for beginners and more experienced climbers.

Almscliff Crag, set within Rylstone, is a popular place for boulderers and children may enjoy exploring the tunnels.

Rylstone, Skipton, BD23 6LH

Robin Proctor’s Scar

Robin Proctor’s Scar is a crag predominantly used for sport climbing and is recommended for the more experienced climbers.

The crag has been cleaned and bolted, however the nature of the rock - some parts being loose, mean that helmets are advised.

West of Austwick, close to the Norber Erratics

Giggleswick South

Giggleswick South has sharp and challenging crags that are great for climbers to explore.

There are a number of shorter, less challenging climbs here that makes the area popular with less experienced climbers.

Giggleswick, Settle

Twistleton Main Crag

Twistleton Main Crag is a highly challenging limestone crag that presents problems for even the most experienced climbers.

The top of the climb boasts beautiful views of the Yorkshire Dales and has visibility for miles, making the challenging climbs well worth the effort.