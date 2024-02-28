Popular booking website spabreaks.com has released the data from 2023 showing which spas in the county were the most booked during last year.
The Bridge Hotel and Spa in Walshford, near Wetherby, came out on top. Just over a quarter of all bookings in Yorkshire on the site were for The Bridge.
Spabreaks.com founder Abi Selby said: “It’s always really insightful to look back across the past year and see where and how customers are using the spa. At Spabreaks.com we know that everyone uses the spa in different ways, whether it’s for a spa weekend break or just a quick visit of an evening. We make sure our offerings suit everyone, and that the spa is a place accessible to all.”
Take a look through the images to see the top 10 most booked spas in Yorkshire in 2023 on spabreaks.com.
1. The Bridge Hotel and Spa
A destination in its own right, the outside hot tub at this hotel spa holds up to 10 people and is perfect for enjoying a glass of bubbles. Relax with a lunch in the spa courtyard, before heading insider to use the crystal steam room, Japanese foot spa and Nordic barrel sauna. There are two single and one double treatment rooms for therapies, as well as a mad rasul and a candlelit relaxation room to enjoy as part of your spa experience. Photo: spabreaks.com
2. The Harrogate Spa – Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa
In the famous historic spa town of Harrogate, Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa is well positioned to offer rest and relaxation to all who visit. A grand building with a sense of history and romance, it’s little wonder couples love to visit this perfectly positioned hotel, enjoying the range of spa treatments, the spa and Zen Garden. However, part of its charm is the warm welcome it offers to all guests, making it a joyful escape for families and friends as well. Photo: Adam Gofton
3. The Parsonage Hotel & Spa
This charming hotel is situated close to York, making sight-seeing trips into the lovely city convenient and manageable when combined with some gentle relaxation back at base. There are six acres of gorgeous countryside to enjoy for walks in the hotel grounds, as well as a light-filled swimming pool, sauna and steam room to truly relax in. The spa offers a menu of soothing treatments to enjoy, but there are also finishing touches such as spray tanning and manicures for a really glam occasion. Photo: spabreaks.com
4. Imagine Spa – Hazlewood Castle
This fairytale castle provides a stunning backdrop for whatever occasion brings you here. From castle history to archery, to exploring in nature, there’s something for everyone looking for a leisurely way to relax. For pure pampering time, the Imagine Spa has three treatment rooms and a manicure station, to massage away your cares and make you feel glamourous inside and out. Relax in our Thermal spa, with Finnish sauna, Aroma steam and raindrop showers. Why not try the mud Rasul chamber which is perfect for couples, this indulgent treatment leaves skin super soft and is a perfect way to prepare for further treatments. Photo: spabreaks.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.