4 . Imagine Spa – Hazlewood Castle

This fairytale castle provides a stunning backdrop for whatever occasion brings you here. From castle history to archery, to exploring in nature, there’s something for everyone looking for a leisurely way to relax. For pure pampering time, the Imagine Spa has three treatment rooms and a manicure station, to massage away your cares and make you feel glamourous inside and out. Relax in our Thermal spa, with Finnish sauna, Aroma steam and raindrop showers. Why not try the mud Rasul chamber which is perfect for couples, this indulgent treatment leaves skin super soft and is a perfect way to prepare for further treatments. Photo: spabreaks.com