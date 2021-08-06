It's never ideal to open the curtains and see the rain hammering down, but thankfully there are plenty of things in Yorkshire that can keep you, and the kids, occupied.

Here are just six things you could do in Yorkshire this weekend that will keep you dry and out of the wind and rain.

Hesketh Farm, Skipton

Sea Life in Scarborough

This farm near Bolton Abbey offers a unique place to introduce you and your family to a variety of animals, from a guinea pig to an adorable donkey. The children can also enjoy riding on tractors all undercover and if it ever stops raining, there's an outdoor play area too.

Bolton Abbey, Skipton BD23 6HA

Sea Life, Scarborough

Here you can visit a Seal Hospital, walk along the ocean (without getting soaked), and come close to a variety of sea creatures. A day at Sea Life means that kids will learn about the oceans and importance of conservation and have fun too.

Scalby Mills Rd, Scarborough YO12 6RP

LaserZone, Leeds

Want to enjoy an action-packed weekend in a battle to save the planet? This is the perfect place. The game will start with a briefing and safety talk. The children will learn about the importance of team building and working together whilst also firing laser guns at each other. Obviously.

Cardigan Fields Road, Leeds LS4 2DG

Xscape and Junction 32, Castleford

This multi-complex venue offers a variety of activities, from seeing a film in the cinema, to climbing a wall and jumping on wall-to-wall trampolines. For the adults, you can enjoy a spot of golf too. There is something for everyone and, as you may have worked out, it's just off the M62 at junction 32.

Colorado Way, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 4TA

York Chocolate Story

During one of these sessions you will learn all about the simple origins of the cocoa bean and how it is transformed into the finest chocolate and how York fits into the history of chocolate before proceeding to make your own hand-made chocolate. It’s the perfect family outing where kids will leave with a tray of chocolates.

3-4 Kings Square, York YO1 7LD

Millennium Gallery, Sheffield

This is an art gallery and museum where families can learn all about the city’s most extraordinary artwork. It hosts two permanent collections, two temporary exhibitions and also includes a cafe and a shop.