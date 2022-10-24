Titanic Spa, which is situated inside a restored textile mill in the Linthwaite valley near Huddersfield, has been named as the best luxury eco spa in the world in the World Luxury Spa Awards 2022. It’s the second time the spa has won the award, picking it up for the first time in 2018. It is the only spa in the UK to win an award in this year’s event, which was hosted in Turkey and saw more than 300 people jet in from around the world to attend.

Warrick Burton, director of Titanic Spa said: “We are thrilled to be able to add a fourth global award to our portfolio with the ‘Luxury Eco Spa’ award in this years WLSA. We are proud to be the leading eco spa not only in the UK but in the world.

"We take sustainability seriously and we are committed to providing a relaxing environment and expansive spa space that doesn’t compromise when it comes to sustainable practices. We truly value our customers and guests, and we thank them for voting”.

Titanic Spa in Huddersfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award serves "recognition of sustained commitment to service excellence and outstanding achievement, and winners are selected by public vote, providing true recognition that reflects the hard work and dedication of the winning spas”.