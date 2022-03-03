Visit York Tourism Awards 2022: City's newest ghost tours business praised by judges

Winners of each category go forward into Visit England's prestigious Awards for Excellence judging.

Gray's Court Hotel and its Bow Room Restaurant - recently praised by the AA Guide - took both the Taste of England and Small Hotel of the Year titles, and will now hope to reclaim their 2020 Visit England win in the latter category.

New Tourism Business of the Year went to The Deathly Dark Tours, which judges said had “quickly become one of the most popular ghost tours in York”. Tour guide Dorian Deathly is also a finalist for VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar, with the public vote still open until March 22.

Judges gave Jorvik Viking Centre a perfect 10/10 score in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year category, and the winner in the Small Visitor Attraction class was Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough, which was praised for the enthusiasm of staff.

York Maze was named Event of the Year, as judges were impressed with the 'constant investment and innovation' at the family farm each year.

Another ghost tour, The Bloody Tour of York, won Experience of the Year.

The best shop was York Gin, best pub The Drover's Arms and best large hotel The Grand. For self-catering accommodation, Heritage Escapes took the title and Tower Guest House was named best B&B. Wigwam Holidays at Ball Hall Farm was named Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year.

There were also two new pandemic recovery-related categories this year; Resilience & Innovation Award, which was given to The Web Adventure Park, and Unsung Hero, which went to Adam Wardale at Middletons Hotel.

Visit York Tourism Awards Winners 2022:

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Winner: Tower Guest House

Finalists: MonkBridge House, Westergate House

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Winner: Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm

Finalists: Springwood Shepherd Huts Glamping York, Wolds Walk Glamping

Experience of the Year

Winner: The Bloody Tour of York

Finalists: Castle Howard, The Deathly Dark Tours, The Cookery School at The Grand, York,

Event of the Year

Winner: York Maze

Highly Commended: That JORVIK Viking Thing

Finalists: The Great Ryedale Maze, York Balloon Fiesta

Large Hotel of the Year

Winner: The Grand, York

Highly Commended: Sandburn Hall Hotel

Finalists: Hotel Indigo York, Middletons Hotel, The Principal York

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Winner: JORVIK Viking Centre

Finalists: The York Dungeon, York Art Gallery, York’s Chocolate Story

New Tourism Business of the Year

Winner: The Deathly Dark Tours

Finalists: Malmaison York, Sandburn Hall Hotel, York Riverside Apartments

Pub of the Year

Winner: The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

Finalists: House of Trembling Madness Lendal, House of Trembling Madness Stonegate

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Winner: Heritage Escapes (York)

Finalists: Roomzzz Aparthotels - York City, Staycity Aparthotels, The Enchantment Chamber, The Riverside York (Finalist)

Resilience and Innovation Award

Winner: The Web Adventure Park

Finalists: The Deathly Dark Tours, The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub, The North Yorkshire Moors Railway, The Web Adventure Park, Trembling Madness Ltd, York Gin

Shop Experience of the Year

Winner: York Gin

Finalists: The Antiques Centre York, York’s Chocolate Story

Small Hotel of the Year

Winner: Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant

Finalists: Galtres Lodge, The Judge’s Lodging

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Winner: Mother Shipton’s

Finalists: Fairfax House, York Army Museum

Taste of England Award

Winner: The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel

Finalists: Forest at Galtres Lodge, Mr Chippy York, Plush Café, The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

Unsung Hero Award

Winner: Adam Wardale, general manager at Middletons Hotel