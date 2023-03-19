The Shambles in York may be one of the best-preserved mediaeval shopping streets in Europe and inspired films such as Harry Potter, but the hoards of people queuing around the street are here for a ghostly experience.

Queuing for three hours along the old York Shambles is an array of tourists from near and far, all hoping to get their hands on an original ghost. The York Ghost Merchants has a rope across its door and its mediaeval style windows that may once have had cuts of meat served out of, instead has a variety of miniature ghosts.

The website says: “Each York Ghost is handmade in our own workshops, combining the best of British materials with the sagacity and resource of generations of Guild craftsmen and women. Every ghost is unique, ‘with a spirit all its own.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shopkeeper Elizabeth explains how you pick a ghost and then it’s delivered to you on a little track. She said: “People come from all over for this experience. It's a destination in its own right.”

York Ghost Merchants

“The ghost selects you,” said a York bridal shop owner, who works nearby and sees people from all over flock to the shambles just for this shop.

York is constantly dubbed as one of the most haunted cities in Europe, famous for its historical ghost walks, spooky stories and now these hand-made ghosts.

The website says: “Our business follows the traditions imposed by The Sorrowful Guild of Master Ghost Makers. “We adhere to traditional values and methods, our ghosts are always made by hand and the techniques that we use ensure that each York Ghost is a true original, complete with an embossed maker’s mark.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But not everyone was giddy about waiting in the long queue as one tourist said: “I’m just going to buy some play-doh and make one myself.”