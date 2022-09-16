Yorkshire Dales cottage wins competition for the best view from a holiday let in the UK

Skyfell near Appletreewick won the Best View category in the annual Sykes Holiday Cottages Best Holiday Lets competition.

The overall winner was a ‘Hobbit hole’-style underground hut in north Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skyfell is one of three stone-built period cottages with stunning views of Grimwith Reservoir.

Skyfell overlooks Grimwith Reservoir - seen here during the drought summer

The judges’ commendation read: “Surrounded by breath-taking panoramic views of Grimwith Reservoir, Skyfell is a striking stone-built cottage located in the Yorkshire Dales.

“The interior of the cottage offers a sense of opulence, whether you find yourself in the dining room, the kitchen or the sitting room. While the furnishings and decor impress, the real pièce de résistance are the views of the surrounding Yorkshire landscapes.”

The ‘magical’ location is close to the village of Threshfield and the larger towns of Pateley Bridge and Skipton.

The four-bedroom cottage sleeps 12 guests.