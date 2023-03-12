Yorkshire holiday park's guests teased local resident's dogs and kept him awake

A man living close to a Yorkshire holiday park has claimed guests teasing his dogs has left him unable to sleep in an objection to its expansion.

Stuart Higbee told East Riding Council’s Planning Committee he had to leave his dogs with his father-in-law so barking caused by High Farm Country Park’s guests did not wake him. Gemma Edwardson, agent for the Routh holiday park, said they had agreed to remove the dog walking path bordering Mr Higbee’s home as park of their expansion plans.

It comes as the committee approved plans for the park, in the A1035 outside of Beverley, to expand by 71 pitches bringing the total to 510. Council planning officers backed the expansion but two locals and two parish councils objected to it over traffic safety fears and the disturbance it could cause to four neighbouring cottages.

Leven Parish Council’s objection claimed there was a lack of local services including doctors able to take on more people coming to live at the park. They also claimed more cars coming to the site could interrupt the safe and free movement of traffic on the A1035, also known as Main Road. Council highway officers said the new access built as part of the expansion could improve traffic, potentially reducing queues and encouraging alternatives to using cars. The local land drainage team and Yorkshire Water raised no objections.

But Mr Higbee told councillors he feared the park’s expansion would disturb neighbours more, claiming noise from it could sometimes be heard until the early hours. He also claimed its expansion had also overwhelmed drainage systems and he had seen raw sewage lying on some of the nearby fields.

The objector said: “Our fence is next to a pathway which currently runs outside my house. When people walk past it causes my dogs to bark, I’ve seen some residents and visitors stop to talk to the animals, sometimes they tease them which causes a disturbance. I work nights, we’ve had to take the dogs to my father-in-law’s so I can sleep.”

Ms Edwardson said the applicants, who live in the original farm house in the holiday park, had also agreed to more landscaping to screen it from the neighbours.

The agent said: “The owners living on site ensures the park is carefully managed. The site benefits from a recently constructed office and cafe as well as from fishing lakes and an on site a golf course. There’s a mixture of accommodation including touring and static caravans. The park currently employs 26 full time staff including cleaners and gardeners. Seven jobs were recently created by the building of the cafe and the park contributes to the wider economy with many local self-employed people relying on it.”

Committee chair Coun Leo Hammond said a committee visit to the site showed the caravans were further away than nearby homes than they looked on the plans.