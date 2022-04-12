The nation is getting ready to enjoy the first Easter free from Covid restrictions in two years, with around 47 per cent of British people taking an Easter holiday and Cornwall, home to hundreds of beautiful beaches, is considered the top Easter staycation (Eastercation) destination for many people.

With 37 per cent of holidaymakers preferring a coastal getaway, seaside resorts in the UK have become increasingly popular, especially during the Easter break this year.

Britain’s most popular seaside resort, home to ballroom dancing, Blackpool, takes second place in the Easter coastal breaks poll, followed by Devon, famous for its spectacular coastline and beautiful beaches in third place.

A couple take a walk on the beach at the towns West Cliff, Whitby. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Brighton, which is known for its stunning seaside landscapes, iconic Palace Pier and bohemian atmosphere, takes fourth place in the Eastercation Destination Poll.

The small, yet lively, coastal town on the Yorkshire coast, famous for its fish and chip shops, Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Captain Cook, Whitby completes the top five placements in the top Eastercation coastal destinations charts.

The average holidaymaker visiting Cornwall this Easter is expected to spend on average £322.69 and will be taking a four day break.

Altogether, the British people are expected to boost the UK economy by £13 billion via their Eastercation breaks. These findings have been revealed in the first segment of the 2022 Travelodge Travel Index.

Travelodge spokeswoman, Shakila Ahmed, said: “Our latest Travel Index shows the staycation is set to be big again in 2022 with the Eastercation kick starting the 2022 holiday season with a boost of £13 billion. This is not only great news for the UK hospitality sector but also for regional holiday hotspots such as Whitby which is one of the top Eastercation destinations this year.

“Our 579 UK hotel teams from Fort William to Newquay are getting very egg-cited for a busy Easter trading period; and research shows on average Travelodge customers will spend double their room rate with local businesses which can generate an annual multi-million pound boost for local economies.”

The hotel chain surveyed 2,000 British adults to find out their Easter holiday plans and key findings revealed the top 10 coastal destinations Britons are visiting this Easter.

1 - Cornwall

2 - Blackpool

3 - Devon

4 - Brighton

5 - Whitby

6 - Margate

7 - Clacton-on-Sea

8 - Northumberland

9 - Great Yarmouth