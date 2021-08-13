Yorkshire Three Peaks named as one of the best summer hikes in the UK by TripAdvisor

As part of its popular Traveller's Choice Awards, the 24-mile route was named as one of the top eight in the country.

The entry for Yorkshire's Three Peaks, which was ranked fourth, says: "Located within the Yorkshire Dales National Park are the iconic Three Peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough. Soak in the atmosphere and admire the beautiful scenery as you ascend The Yorkshire Three Peaks on a multi-day hike.

"Or up the ante and take part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, which pushes you to conquer all three peaks — with a total ascent of 1,585 metres — within 12 hours."

Ingleborough - one of the Yorkshire Three Peaks

However, it's not the only Yorkshire walk which features in the list. Just behind the Yorkshire Three Peaks in fifth place is the Coast to Coast walk, which runs from Cumbria to North Yorkshire.

Not only does it take you through Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors, but you also pass through the Lake District.

Its entry says: "Created by Alfred Wainwright, a decorated British fellwalker, the Coast to Coast Walk traverses some of what he described as the 'grandest territory in the north of England'.

"Starting at St Bees in Cumbria, this gruelling multi-day hike will take you through three stunning national parks: Lake District National Park, the Yorkshire Dales National Park and the North York Moors National Park. Tackle this epic trail in parts or venture on the full 14-day expedition, made easier with an all-inclusive walking tour that will have your food and accommodation covered."

Here's the top eight in full:

- Scafell Pike Walk

- Snowdon

- Ben Nevis Mountain Track

- Yorkshire Three Peaks

- Coast to Coast

- Hadrian's Wall Path

- South Downs Way National Trail