Tourism across Yorkshire has marked a strong start to post-pandemic return, new figures reveal, with more people taking in the region’s most popular attractions.

The wider sector had struggled under Covid restrictions, but today's analysis for the first time gives a more significant insight into settings' reopening. From York's National Railway Museum (NRM) to Leeds Museums and Galleries, there was strong growth through 2022, while York Minster more than doubled its visitor numbers.

Nationwide, a new report warns, the sector is still experiencing the tourism equivalent of 'long Covid' with some way to go. But experts have said they are "confident" this year will see a resurgence of international visitors, notably from China and the Far East, marking a "continuing healthy recovery."

Bernard Donoghue is director of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA), which released the figures today to mark the start of English Tourism Week. He said: “These figures show that visitors flocked back to their favourite places in 2022 to breathe, heal, repair and to enjoy special moments with special people in special places.

York Minster. Image: James Hardisty

"The year ended strongly with attractions reporting a very busy Christmas, strong visitor numbers and strong retail sales. People clearly wanted to create special memories with their loved ones after two difficult years and a challenging economic climate.”

Windor's Great Park was once again the most visited attraction in the UK, while London in particular saw significant growth. Across the country, the report outlined, there was a 69 per cent annual increase in visits to ALVA's member sites, a number that was still nearly a quarter short from 2019.

Among the big winners for the region was York and Leeds, with York Minster rising in the rankings from the 80th most popular attraction to 49th and top in Yorkshire. The cathedral saw its visitor numbers increase 133 per cent, drawing more than 620,000 visits.

Barbara George, director of visitor experience at the cathedral, said: “This is great news for the team at York Minster and a tribute to their energy, resilience and commitment after a tough couple of years. Great hospitality is at the heart of everything we do and it is reassuring that so many people made the journey to York to visit the Minster last year.”

Fountains Abbey by Floodlight Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

There was particular interest at the Leeds Art Gallery and Leeds City Museum, both of which saw visitor numbers rise over 90 per cent. And at the NRM, second busiest in Yorkshire and with an even bigger year ahead for the Flying Scotsman's birthday and a new gallery this summer, director Judith McNicol said it had been "wonderful" to welcome back even more visitors in 2022 as restrictions eased.

“We want to thank all our visitors for their continued support of the museum, alongside our dedicated colleagues - they bring our museum to life," she added.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, executive member for culture at Leeds City Council, said: “We’re delighted that visitors have returned in such large numbers and that’s testament to both their enthusiasm for culture and the remarkable efforts of our teams on site in planning so many innovative and engaging exhibitions, display and events.”

Visitor numbers to the UK's most popular attractions in 2022 rose year on year by an average of 118 per cent, according to ALVA.

Pictured John McGoldrick, Curator of Industrial History for Leeds Museums and Galleries, brushing down a Model of an E.B. Wilson steam locomotive 'Jenny Lind'.

The total number of visits to the top 349 sites was 123.4m, up 69 per cent on the previous year - but a decline of 23 per cent from 2019.

Indoor sites enjoyed the strongest year, with a 176 per cent increase, compared to a far more modest increase for outdoor attractions at an average of five per cent.

Among the strongest results for the Yorkshire region were: York Minster - 620,591 visitors in 2022, a 133% increase and bringing it to 49th most popular attraction nationwide - a jump from 80th place National Railway Museum - 572,607 visitors, a 65% increaseRHS Garden Harlow Carr - 461,904 visitors, a 15% increaseFountains Abbey Estate - 420,403 visitors, a 15% increase Leed s Art Gallery - 308,147 visitors, a 92% increase, bringing it to 113th place nationwide from 160thHarewood House Trust - 292,566 visitors, an 18% increaseCastle Howard - 266,998 visitors, a 15% increase Leeds City Museum - 242,638 visitors, a 104% increase National Science and Media Museum - 177,847 visitors, an 86% inc reaseKirkstall Abbey - 132,175 visitors, a 28% increase