Superstar DJ Pete Tong to bring Ibiza Classics show to Yorkshire

Legendary dance DJ Pete Tong is to bring a taste of Ibiza to Yorkshire this summer.

The critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics show, which is a smash hit with fans of both dance and orchestral music, will head to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday July 20 and will see the DJ partner up with the Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley.

Ibiza Classics is an audio and visual spectacle, showcasing some of the world’s best loved dance music in a way audiences have never heard or seen before.

Peter Taylor, director for Cuffe and Taylor who exclusively programme all live music events at Scarborough OAT, said: “Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics is going to be very special.

"With Pete Tong you have a dance industry icon presenting this show, and that, combined with the Heritage Orchestra led by Jules Buckley, makes for what will be another exciting, not-to-be missed, night at Scarborough OAT this summer.”

Pete Tong has been a household name for almost 30 years. He rose to prominence as a Radio 1 DJ but over the years has become a dance industry icon celebrated for his knowledge of dance music while producing classic dance anthems for the masses.

He first combined his love of dance music with a full orchestra at the BBC Proms in 2015 and since then Ibiza Classics has enjoyed sold-out success across UK arenas.

His most recent album Ibiza Classics was released in December last year and followed the 2016 number one album Classic House.

Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics is part of a stellar line-up at Scarborough OAT this summer which includes not-to-be-missed shows from Britney Spears, Lionel Richie, Bastille, Il Divo, Gary Barlow, The Script, Steps and Alfie Boe.

Tickets for Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics Scarborough Open Air Theatre show go on sale at 9am on Friday February 9 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).