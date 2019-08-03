Take a look inside the historic house turned luxury holiday let on the Harewood estate

Ben and Eddy Lascelles are building on efforts by their father, David Lascelles, the Earl of Harewood, to give the family’s 4,000-acre estate a sustainable future. Turning estate homes into holiday lets is the latest venture. Oak House is the latest and best.

1. Changing room The sitting room is full of original Georgian features, along with vintage and antique finds Picture by James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Contemporary kitchen The new kitchen is big enough for a professional chef to cook a meal for guests Picture by James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Dine in style The dining area in the kitchen with table that can seat 10 people Picture by James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Home bar This vintage drinks trolley adds an elegant touch to the sitting room Picture by James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more