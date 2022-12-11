It’s been nearly two weeks now since robot couriers were set loose in a couple of villages in Leeds.

The pilot scheme from robot grocery delivery app Starship had its first launch in the north at the end of November in partnership with two the Co-op and the city council.

Two Co-op stores have taken part in the scheme, allowing the “cute” little droids to delivery groceries to 20,000 residents in Adel and Tinshill.

Since then the residents have had to share the pavements and roads with the robots, which local bus driver Karen Russell-Wild said had been “very entertaining”.

The robots have been seen roaming around Adel and Tinshill. Photo: Karen Russell-Wild

She said: “I’ve seen many incidents where they have fallen over. Most people just pick them up and send them on their way or they meet another one coming towards them and they just stop.”

She said that oftentimes when the robots reach crossings drivers were unsure whether to continue and added that a blind woman who gets on her bus laughed at how her dog “doesn't know what to do with them”.

Karen also shared footage that you can view above of the robots roaming around the area and making their way back to the Co-op store on Otley Road in Adel following a good day’s work.