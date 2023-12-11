Chaos on Yorkshire trains as overhead line damage and flooding halts commuters

Chaos on the trains has ensued across Yorkshire as overhead line damage and flooding has halted commuters.

Delays and cancellations have been frequent on the East Coast Main Line after overhead lines were damaged between Peterborough and Grantham.

The LNER announced damage to the overhead electric wires on Saturday and Sunday (Dec 9 and 10) causing a halt to all trains, alongside a message advising people not to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LNER lines between London Kings Cross and Lincoln, Leeds, Bradford Forster Square, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Aberdeen were all affected as was Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange and Sunderland.

LNER cancels number of trains due to overhead line damage

David Horne, LNER's managing director, explained on X (Twitter), teams worked over the weekend on all four lines but disruption is expected to continue until the end of today (Dec 11).

LNER confirmed East Midlands Railway, Hull Trains and Lumo services are no longer affected by this incident. But, trains running between Peterborough and Grantham may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.

Commuters on Northern routes between Skipton and Leeds, and also to Bradford Forster Square and Carlisle, and LNER between London Kings Cross and Bradford Forster Square and Skipton, also faced delays and cancellations due to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy rain caused flooding of the railway at Kirkstall Forge meaning that all lines are currently blocked, according to National Rail. Trains running between Leeds and Shipley and Ilkley may also be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

Flooding causes delays and cancellations to Northern trains

Passengers travelling between Bradford and Leeds are currently being urged to travel via Bradford Interchange as all tickets will be accepted.

Passengers travelling between Leeds and Carlisle may travel via Preston using Northern services between Leeds and Preston and then TransPennine Express and Avanti services between Preston and Carlisle, in both directions.