Mark and his family have spent years holidaying in and around the beautiful Mar Menor region, just minutes away from the prestigious and highly acclaimed resort of La Manga club.

Mark and his wife Jane, who live in Yorkshire, are delighted with their beautiful apartment just minutes from the club with its floor to ceiling glass windows, the latest facilities and a pool on site, bought when the first lockdown eased – so much so they’ve set up a Spanish estate agency in a bid to woo other Yorkshire people looking for a dream place abroad, without paying the big bucks.

“Although our budget didn’t stretch to what we were looking for on La Manga club,” Mark said, “we were delighted to find a brand new development nearby that ticked all of our boxes. We wanted something that looked good, was modern, and had an Ibiza feel.”

Cristal Properties want to help people in Yorkshire find their perfect home in the sun

And now he wants to share his little piece of paradise with as many people as possible.

“We’re not in this just to sell properties, we want to help people fall in love with the region like we did. When we bought here although we were familiar with the area it was difficult to find the right help and advice you would expect when buying a property abroad.

“And although La Manga club resort has been a popular destination for British tourists for many years our modern affordable development just five mins away and 500 metres from the sea is a best kept secret we want to share. We love it, absolutely adore it, and the developer approached us to see if we wanted to help attract more British people.

“There are six million people in Yorkshire. I don’t want to advertise in London, or Scotland or Wales, I just want to let people like me know about this magical place. At Cristal Properties we won’t sell you a property in Spain we will help you find your perfect home in the sun.”

The beautiful apartments on the Antilia development are close to the beach

Mark and Jane, together with their two adult children, were able to buy their dream home, choosing a beautiful apartment on the Antilia development where homes start from just 143,000 Euros. It’s within 500 metres of the beach, meaning the opportunity for sand, sea, sun, eating out and sight-seeing are all on oﬀer, just two and a half hours by plane from Leeds. The development itself is just 25 minutes from the airport of Murcia in Spain.

Mark added: “When we were trying to buy there was nobody to help us with the things we needed – like understanding the legal rules, how to get the extras installed, and even how to find the hidden gems in the region. There are so few British people buying on the development in this area the developer was struggling to reach out to a new market, and he approached us.

“Jane and I want to help people looking for their dream … we can even help them furnish their new home, show them the region, the restaurants, even other developments if they want to look around everything this area has to oﬀer. We want to help people learn from our experiences, to enjoy the good times we have had here and find their own dream property.

“The properties may be in Spain, but we are only marketing to people in Yorkshire.”

"Everything about the lifestyle is just fantastic.”

As well as the stunning apartments on the Antilia development – Mark and Jane have bought in phase two – there are more homes in the next phase, as well as two and three bedroom villas with their own pools, gardens and driveways.

The area’s natural lagoon lends itself to commuting in an entirely new way. Mark added: “Just a few minutes from the marina you can get out by boat and visit numerous local restaurants on La Manga strip for dinner or the beach bars, then make your own way home by boat. Everything about the lifestyle is just fantastic.”