The new ski programme flights will head from Leeds Bradford Airport to Sofia in Bulgaria from winter 2024/25 – meaning people can hit the slopes of Bansko, Borovets and Pamporovo.

The new flights will depart every Saturday at 2.45pm with return flights on Saturdays at 9.05pm between February and March in 2025 ,using Jet2 aircraft.

Leeds Bradford Airport has partnered with Balkan Holidays to offer the new flights, with tickets on sale now.

Leeds Bradford Airport is offering new flights to Sofia

Tom Holdsworth, aviation development manager at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to launch this new route with Balkan Holidays, which will give our passengers more choice and flexibility for their winter holidays. Bulgaria is a fantastic destination for ski lovers, offering great value for money and a variety of resorts to suit all levels of ability and preference.

"We look forward to welcoming skiers and snowboarders on board flights to Sofia next winter.”