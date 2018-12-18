This is when the roads will be busiest over Christmas, according to the RAC

Have your say

Christmas is a busy time of the year, with many motorists taking to the roads to drive home over the festive period.

Roads will be busy over the Christmas period, with some congestion and delays expected - but according to the RAC some times are worse than others.

“Thursday 20th and the festive but ‘frantic’ Friday 21st are likely to be some of the worst days with 2.5 million and 2.8 million individual journeys expected to be taken respectively,” said the RAC.

INRIX data scientist Joshua Kidd said: “Our data shows that compared to a normal day, Thursday 20th December will see the biggest increase in cars on the road.

With most drivers setting out mid-morning, traffic will become heavier over the course of the afternoon and stay congested into the evening.”

Which days, times and roads will be the worst to travel on over the festive period?

Wednesday December 19

Worst time to travel: 3pm - 6.30pm

Worst road for long delays: M25 clockwise from J20 to J28 from 3.30pm. Up to 80min delay



Thursday December 20



Worst time to travel: 11.30am to 6.30pm

Worst road for long delays: M6 north J15 to J25 from 12.30pm. Up to 181min delay

Friday December 21

Worst time to travel: 11.30am to 6pm

Worst road for long delays: M40 south from M42 Warwickshire to J8A (Oxford). Up to 110min delay



Saturday December 22

Worst time to travel: 10.30am to 4pm

Worst road for long delays: M40 north from J8A (Oxford) to M42 Warwickshire. Up to 61min delay

Sunday December 23

Worst time to travel: 4pm to 6.30pm

Sunday December 24

Worst time to travel: 11am to 1pm

Worst road for long delays: M1 north J21 (Coventry/Leicester) to J26 (Nottingham/Ripley). Up to 22min delay