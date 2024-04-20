We tried out the new wellbeing and lifestyle cruise from P&O

P&O’s Wellbeing and Lifestyle Cruise combines the best of both worlds. The secret of its success is that you can dip in and out of activities whilst enjoying luxury cruising.

There’s so much to chose from including spa pampering, yoga, a unique cycling class, reflexology, Chinese medicine, dance fitness, line dancing , archery, meditation and specially curated masterclasses by top experts to help you find your style and dive deeper into your own health and happiness.

My 14 day cruise on Iona sailed from Southampton and called at Lisbon, Cadiz, Lanzarote, Grand Canary, Tenerife and Maderia before returning to Southampton.

Once on board I joined fellow guests for a welcome reception and buffet before making my way to Deck 9 and my Conservatory Mini Suite, where my luggage was waiting for me.

These spacious suites are new to Iona. They have an additional lounge area, tastefully furnished, with floor-to-ceiling glass and an external door between the main cabin area and the balcony.

The cabin’s wardrobe had plenty of hanging space, there was a massive sofa, comfortable king size bed, a long desk and an ensuite with a rainwater shower.

Once settled I looked at the different activities on offer. Not a cycling or gym fanatic I decided to give the unique Tour de Cycle class, early morning fitness classes and the Body Sculpt Boot Camp a miss but the Fitsteps dance fitness class did seem fun and I found out next day it really was.

A mix of graceful ballroom and upbeat Latin dance steps with routines devised by strictly stars Ian Waite and Natalie Lowe, this was easy exercise and no one frowned if you stopped for a rest and joined in later. I gave it a 10. Line dancing was just as jolly and great for burning off the calories after indulging in the ship’s wall-to-wall food .

Using My Holiday personal on board planner I could pre-book activities listed in the daily Cruise News where it showed if there was any nominal charge or ring or visit the venue.

My first so to speak ‘port of call’ was the Oasis Spa that has all hair and beauty essentials you may need plus endless speciality treatments. Whether its creating a red carpet hair style and makeup for Dress to Impress Night, barbering for him, a relaxing massage or a pedicure. The staff work magic here with their highly professional and creative skills plus has lots of money saving bundles and packages available.

A visit to the Thermal Suite and Thalassotherapy is pure indulgence and great for some me time, with or without your other half, with its heated loungers, therapeutic sauna, hydrotherapy pool with massaging jets and air recliners.

One of the themed cruise highlights were the masterclasses. T.V. fashion stylist Kat Farmer’s ‘ Finding Your Style’ was inspirational with tips and tricks to buy less and wear more of what you have whilst her subsequent’ Dressing for Your Shape’ inspired confidence for everyone whatever their age.

Cherry Healey, host of Channel 5’s How to look 10 years younger in 10 days’, top fitness influencer and educator Sarah Gorman, and makeup artist to the stars Hannah Martin’s classes were crammed with great advice There were tips on improving sleep, mobility and strength through stretch exercises plus a plethora of other advice.

What did I do in-between? I relaxed in the infinity pool with its ocean views, watched the latest films, improved my watercolour skills with the Creative Waves programme, had a go at archery and partied until the early hours in the Clubhouse and of course ate my way round most of the restaurants.

Most restaurants are included in the cruise price but the speciality ones incur an additional charge- but its well worth it.

The Epicurean is the ultimate five star fine dining experience with old style service.

This was certainly a meal to savour starting with a chef’s appetiser, followed by leek, ratte potato and black truffle soup, a succulent piece of black cod with lobster, and a dessert of Banana and Peanut Butter Cannelloni.

Totally different was The Glass House with its modern ethos and staff that are eager to please. I loved it so much I ate there twice with its tapas style flavoursome small plates and their ultimate heaven on a plate dessert - The British Retro Three Piece Sweet.

Did I have time to fit in any excursions? Yes I did. I particular enjoyed those in Lisbon and Cadiz these are to be recommended.

Built on seven hills the glistening white buildings clinging to the hillside greeted us in Lisbon. The best way to see this city’s old town with its steep cobbled alleyways, funicular and old fashioned shop fronts is by taking a vintage tram tour.

Our yellow 1914 Tram 28 gave us a shake, rattle and roll experience making its way through narrow streets with sharp curves, past tourist spots with breathtaking views, with a glass of port wine and Portuguese tart to ease the bumps.

Always wanting to experience Flamenco as it should be experienced in the right surroundings I found it in Cadiz, known as the cradle of Flamenco.

In a narrow cobbled street La Cava is a small 19th century bar that pays homage to Flamenco dancing. Sitting on wooden benches with tapas and wine I was totally blown away by the skill and artistry of the two dancers and their musicians – I was witnessing the true art form of this dance. When the time came to disembark from Iona I took with me more than memories from my cruise – hints and tips and a new lifestyle regime that hopefully will stay with me.