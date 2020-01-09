Whitby named as UK’s most popular holiday destination - here’s what made the top 10

Britain is a popular holiday destination for people visiting from overseas, alongside those looking to stay local and explore more of what the nation has to offer.

But the scenic coastal town of Whitby has now been revealed as the most popular holiday destination visited in 2019.

Whitby named most popular

The North Yorkshire coastal town of Whitby has been named as the most popular British holiday destination, according to holiday rental marketplace Snaptrip.com.

Whitby is a popular tourist destination for many, with its close proximity to the North York Moors National Park and its heritage coastline attracting visitors every year.

Based on 2019 booking and traffic data, Whitby was crowned as the most popular staycation spot, with a calculated average price of £490 for three nights, which is eight per cent less than the UK average of £528.

Northern England and Wales dominate top 10

Out of the top 10 most popular British destinations, the south of England was not as favoured with holidaymakers in 2019, with parts of Northern England and Wales instead dominating the list.

A 2019 study also found that more than half (52 per cent) of 25 to 34-year-olds plan on increasing their holidays in the UK, with one in three (31 per cent) planning to spend more holiday time in the UK this year compared to previous years.

The Top 10

These are the top ten most popular British staycation destinations of 2019, and the average price for a three-night stay in each area:

1. Whitby - £490

2. Tenby - £576

3. Anglesey - £495

4. York - £480

5. Dyfed (Pembrokeshire) - £455

6. Keswick - £592

7. St Ives - £596

8. Isle of Wight - £470

9. Newquay - £494

10. Skegness - £341