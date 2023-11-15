Yorkshire named one of the best places to visit in the world by Condé Nast Traveller

Yorkshire has been named as one of the best places to go to in the world by high-end luxury travel experts Condé Nast Traveller.

The authority on luxury travel has named its 24 best places to travel to in the world, with Yorkshire coming in third behind Budapest in Hungary and Cyclades in Greece. God’s Own County even ranks above places such as honeymoon-regular Mauritius and wildlife having Madagascar.

Condé Nast Traveller refereces the Dark Skies Festival, which is held in Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors, as well as the Yorkshire Balloon Festival, which is being held at Castle Howard in 2024, as reasons to visit.

However, it’s the culinary masterpieces created by Yorkshire’s established and up-and-coming chefs that is the reason for its moniker as a must-visit, with the website sayinf the reason to visit is for “star chefs leading a foodie revolution”.

York itself has also been named as the top place to visit in the UK in the coming year, being described as a “constantly evolving, wonderful UK city break” and “an old-age city break with new energy”.

Condé Nast Traveller speaks of the incredible food in the city too, but also the York Ice Trail and Jorvik Viking Festival. York was named ahead of the Cairngorns, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire as the top place to visit in the UK.

The full review on Yorkshire says: “For a bewitching break in 2024, go north. Yorkshire-born sculptor Henry Moore once said: “The observation of nature is part of an artist’s life.” And Yorkshire has some of the most seductive nature: sweeping landscapes like living oil paintings; undulating dales and peaks; deep-forested moors with big skies; heady lavender fields; lofty woodlands filled with birdsong; and golden sandy sweeps skirting the peppermint-blue sea.

"The Brontës’ romanticism is not lost. In 2024, go stargazing in Yorkshire’s national parks at the magical Dark Skies Festival. The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta will return to its new home at Castle Howard in 2024, with rainbow-bright, early-morning mass balloon flights and night glows.

"There were plenty of Michelin mentions for the county in 2023, with keen eyes on the 2024 list, so restaurants with rooms are ramping up. Just up the road from The Black Swan in Oldstead, Michelin-lauded chef Tommy Banks’ latest outpost, The Abbey Inn, opened in May and its three luxurious bedrooms, care of Tommy’s mother, were launched in July.

"For the ultimate culinary sleepover, stay two nights and eat at both restaurants. Newbie Mýse, helmed by chef-and-sommelier couple Joshua and Victoria Overington, is a petite restaurant with rooms set among caramel-colored cottages in the sleepy village of Hovingham. Book in for its creative tasting menu, then retire upstairs to one of the cozy-cool rooms.

"In June, Middleton Lodge, a sustainable luxury retreat bordering the Yorkshire Dales National Park, launched the Forest Spa in the heart of a serenely wooded estate. Don’t pass by honeycomb-hued Helmsley, with its emerging culinary scene and the recent opening of Pignut a restaurant with a sustainable focus and impressive casual and tasting-menu options.

"Expect plenty more magic in 2024.”

The full review on York says: “York is constantly evolving. And it’s a wonderful UK city break: it’s happening, small and (im)perfectly formed – and you can get everywhere on foot. There are mod-luxury stays, a mass of green parks and museums, an outstanding restaurant and street-food repertoire, and the freedom of getting to the countryside or coast within an hour.

"The York Ice Trail 2024 kicks off in February when magnificent ice sculptures will be scattered throughout the streets; the popular Jorvik Viking Festival returns, and the York Food Festival runs in September 2024.

"For a weekender, book into York’s best, No.1 by GuestHouse in Bootham. The brainchild of the three Guest brothers, it’s a wonder-filled, luxury townhouse hotel with an excellent, buzzy restaurant, Pearly Cow, which opened in March – try the epic Sunday roast. For a roomy rental, stay at the Railway House in Holgate, which opened in July. The 1850s building has been reinvented by interior designer Lucy Seddon of Helston Street to create eight luxurious French-country-house-style apartments.

"To mix city and country, book a Blacksmith’s Barn at Kip Hideaways, with sublime views of the North York Moors – the brand-new second barn is now available.

"On the food front, chef Andrew Pern launched York Minster Refectory in April, peering on to the city’s crown jewel, York Minster. There’s Tommy Banks’ Michelin-starred Roots (just go there) and exceptional independents such as Cresci Pizzeria for delicious Neapolitan pizza or delicatessen sharing platters and wines at Pairings Wine Bar.

"In July Bishy Road brunch spot Robinsons was named as one of the UK’s best places to eat by The Times – order the Turkish eggs – and much-loved local Dark Horse Espresso Bar has just launched its new café.