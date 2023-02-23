A BUSY A-road in North Yorkshire will be replaced after the Government committed £56m of funding.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said the funding will be used to replace the A59 at Kex Gill, which links the towns of Harrogate and Skipton.

Works are set to commence later this year and the new road, which will cost around £68m in total, is expected to open in 2025.

North Yorkshire County Council has been looking to re-align the road since 2016, due to long-standing issues with landslides and instability which have resulted in a number of costly unplanned road closures.

There have been five major landslips on the A59 Harrogate-Skipton road at Kex Gill since 2001.

Mr Holden said: "Making journeys safer, faster and more reliable for motorists to reduce travel times and help grow the economy is vital.

"The new route at Kex Gill will benefit businesses across the North of England and local towns and villages nearby by boosting economic growth, enhancing connectivity and putting an end to disruptive road closures.”

He added: "Investing in projects like this to provide long-term improvements shows how the government is committed to levelling up transport links with long-term sustainable solutions.”

Councillor Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive for transport, said: “It is welcome news that the Government has given us the final go-ahead to begin construction.

“The re-alignment of Kex Gill will undoubtedly be one of the council’s most ambitious ever highways projects.

“The A59 provides a very important east-west connection in North Yorkshire and is of national significance.