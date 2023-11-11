Armistice: How Yorkshire is to honour those fallen in war this Remembrance Sunday

Two Army veterans will take their place among thousands marching in front of the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Simon Brown, 44, from Morley, will be marching at the Cenotaph as part of the national Remembrance Sunday commemorations with more than 40 other blind veterans supported by Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women, while Rob Hood, from South Cave, is one of 50 veterans, carers, and staff from Help for Heroes who will commemorate the service and sacrifice of all those who have served in the military.

For Simon this year’s march will be particularly poignant for Simon as the country recognises 20 years since the allied invasion of Iraq in 2003 where he lost his sight in 2006 when he was a Corporal.

The veteran, who served in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, said: “I lost my sight while serving in Iraq but I also lost a lot of friends, 179 British troops or MoD civilians died during our operations in Iraq.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashville Prep School pupils Penelope and Liam.. Image: Gerard Binks

Most Popular

Rob, 60, who had a 24-year career in the Royal Corp of Signals, served in the Falklands, Northern Ireland and Bosnia and was promoted to the rank of Warrant Officer Class One (Regimental Sergeant Major).

"“Remembrance is a time for me to reflect on those comrades who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. I lost friends in battle and this event sets time aside to honour their commitment to our country,” he said.

Originally held to remember those lost in the First World War, Remembrance Sunday services now commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth service.

And across Yorkshire, in cities or at factory gates and village memorials, communities are to gather to pay their own respects.

In Leeds, a poignant procession of serving soldiers and wartime veterans from past conflicts is to make its way from the Civic Hall to the war memorial on Sunday.

The Act of Remembrance is to be led by Mayor Al Garthwaite, before a multi-faith service from the Bishop of Kirkstall, the Right Rev Arun Arora.

Coun Garthwaite said: “At a time when the world is blighted by so much conflict, it is more important than ever to come together as one community, to honour and remember those who laid down their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

The first wreath was laid yesterday at County Hall in Northallerton, before The Last Post and Reveille was played by Robert Dawe, of Northallerton Silver Band.

It was important, said North Yorkshire Council’s chairman David Ireton, that communities continue to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It is particularly pertinent at the moment that we remember,” he added. “As we are all too aware of the current unrest in various parts of the world.”

Today, in Bradford’s Centenary Square, there will be services at 11am to remember, reflect and pray, with the sounding of the Last Post and Reveille before two minutes’ silence.

Parades and a service for Remembrance Sunday will this year be held at City Park, avoiding works in the centre, while wreaths will later be transferred to the war memorial.

In Halifax, people are to line the streets as a parade of veterans move towards the Minster.

At Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Memorial Stray, opened 1923 to honour fallen soldiers from the First World War, there will be services this centenary year at the cenotaph on Sunday.

Mayor Ashley Evans said events brought people together to show some sense of their gratitude to those who served their country.