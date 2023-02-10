Summer’s on the way, so it’s perhaps time to look at something a little less practical. A Caterham, perhaps?

New Caterhams are ready to roll

The company has reintroduced its heritage range in Europe following the introduction of two new models: Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000.

The new heritage range makes its European debut at Retromobile Show, Paris. On the brand’s 50th anniversary year, the latest editions take inspiration from Caterham’s early ‘Super Sevens’.

Introduced in the 1970s and popularised through the 1980s; a classic, British, lightweight, two-seater sports car with the perfect blend of style and performance yet re-imagined for the 21st century.

Most Popular

While these models may look similar, they offer two very different driving experiences.

Super Seven 600 is an accessible, pure, simple, driving experience but at a lower speed. It is a car for those who want to enjoy a leisurely Sunday drive with the wind in their hair but are less focussed on bhp and 0 to 60mph times.

Performance fans looking for more brutish power, faster speeds and a car that wants to be driven more enthusiastically, Super Seven 2000 may be a more appealing vehicle.

Super Seven 600 is powered by a 660cc Suzuki turbo engine producing 84 bhp as found in the Seven 170 model and shares its live axle chassis design. In comparison, Super Seven 2000, following popular demand, features a 2,000cc Duratec engine which generates 170bhp. This model is closely related to Seven 340 and as such uses the ever-popular de-Dion chassis found in the majority of Caterham models. Subsequently the Super Seven 2000 can also be purchased in the larger chassis variant.

Customers looking to enhance the handling of both cars can add a limited slip differential.

In addition to the Seven’s usual driving performance, visually the car excels internally and externally.From the outside, both Super Seven vehicles come with the flared front wings previously seen on Super Seven 1600, Sprint, Super Sprint and a plethora of Caterham models throughout the 1970 and 1980s. Meanwhile, Super Seven 600 boasts 14in silver Juno wheels, while Super Seven 2000 features 14in Classic wheels.

To continue the retro inspired styling, these models both feature a chrome filler cap, a black leather Moto-Lita steering wheel, carpeted rear panel, polished exhaust and LED rear lights.

Super Seven 600 comes in a standard chassis only while Super Seven 2000 is offered in standard and large chassis sizes.

Prices for Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000 will start from €36,895 (almost £32,000) and €51,195 (around £45,000) respectively in component kit format.

CEO of Caterham Cars, Bob Laishley, said: “Following the successful launch of the Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000 in the UK and US markets in September 2022, we are delighted to re-introduce our heritage range into Europe.

“With Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000, we’ve taken all that is great about Sevens of yesteryear, the design, look and feel, and reimagined it for today.