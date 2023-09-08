Council orders Home Office to stop work on RAF base set to house migrants

A district council has ordered the Home Office to stop work on a former RAF base which is set to house migrants after accusing it of breaching planning rules.

West Lindsey District Council said it issued the a temporary stop notice pursuant to section 171E of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 at 7am on Friday.

The council said it issued the notice after it deemed there had been a breach of planning controls relating to listed buildings and archaeology on the site of the base in Lincolnshire.

It said breaches include installing perimeter fencing and undertaking intrusive groundworks which could “cause irreversible damage to important heritage assets”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RAF Scampton

Most Popular

The notice means the Home Office and its contractors must immediately stop any work related to listed buildings, and “all intrusive surveying works, groundworks and the installation of the fencing on the site”.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of planning, regeneration and communities at the council, said: “The council is the relevant local planning authority for the site.

“We are aware that there are works ongoing on site.

“However, despite repeated requests and service of a planning contravention notice, we have not been provided with any details of schedules of works, method statements, site plans or work phasing plans, details of materials, a detailed summary and schedule of all surveys being undertaken on the site or a marked-up site plan to show the locations of surveys having already been undertaken and those proposed.

“Additionally, the council has not been approached to determine whether listed building consent is required for works currently being undertaken on the site.

“The council is concerned about the future of the significant and important heritage on site at RAF Scampton and the Home Office has not provided the necessary information or reassurances.

“Unfortunately, we have been left with no alternative but to issue a temporary stop notice.

“This means that development work should halt on-site with immediate effect until we are furnished with details of the proposed works and can determine whether additional planning consents are required.