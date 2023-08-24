Crowds begin gathering for Leeds Festival 2023 which will see headliners The 1975, Billie Eilish, The Killers and Sam Fender

Crowds last night began gathering for one of the copuntry’s leading music festivals.

The Leeds Festival is the most anticipated event in the calendar for many music-lovers across Yorkshire and throughout the country, as thousands arrive at the estate to the north of the city.

But the unpredictability of the British weather can mean that each version of the festival is different - with downpours dominating some years and sunshine brightening the mood in others.

This year, the Met Office has forecast a mixed bag for lucky ticketholders. There will be rain, but it is not expected to transform the grounds of Bramham Park into muddy fields as it has in previous years.

Arrivals for the Leeds Festival. 24 August 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson

As the weekend kicks off today sunshine and showers are expected across Yorkshire, which will be heavy at times with thunder possible.

Leading artists The 1975, Billie Eilish, The Killers and Sam Fender are due at the show which runs until Sunday.

The festival has the second biggest impact on traffic on England's motorways and major roads of any event, National Highways has said.

The organisation said only the British Grand Prix generated more traffic.