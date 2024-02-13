Cubo expands at Wellington Place, Leeds

Cubo offers private office spaces of different sizes, as well as hot desks and designated desks in its coworking space. It provides flexible memberships on short or long terms to smaller companies right up to larger corporates, meaning they can meet the needs of a variety of organisations.

The expansion takes its total space at the building to 27,423 sq ft, giving it greater flexibility to meet demand, welcome more businesses and offer additional space as required to existing occupiers.

It currently hosts a range of businesses at 6 Wellington Place including global automotive technology provider Keyloop, multi-campus summer school Summer Boarding Courses and technology talent acquisition specialists SPG Resourcing.

Flexible office provider Cubo has expanded its offering at Wellington Place in Leeds

Chief executive of Cubo Marc Brough said: “Since opening at Wellington Place last year we have seen high demand resulting in this expansion. The Leeds office market is positive, and the expansion has given us the opportunity to welcome even more exciting businesses and entrepreneurial talent.

“This move to increase our footprint at Wellington Place is reflective of our wider growth as we continue to roll-out of the Cubo brand to major cities across the UK.

“It reinforces our commitment to being based in the very best locations with excellent proximity to transport connections and like-minded organisations for the thriving businesses based in our co-working spaces.”

Paul Pavia, Commercial Director at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “Cubo has enjoyed great success since opening at Wellington Place and we are pleased the business has committed its future in Leeds with us.

“The confidence businesses have displayed by committing to workspace at Wellington Place demonstrates our belief that the office remains an absolutely key part of the economy and society.