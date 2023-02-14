A dog photographer captures funny images of pets from underneath glass.Colin Crowdey, 57, has got tails wagging with his adorable ‘underdog’ photos. He usually takes more traditional dog photographs but he is well known for his special under glass pictures he offers once or twice a year.

He runs The Gloucester Dog Photographer studio in Gloucester, where he has made a name for himself taking rather uncoventional images.

The photographer usually photographs up to 1,000 pups a year, and says customers are always guessing how he takes his special snaps.

He said: “I’ve been doing the underdog photos for about six years now, around twice a year to create some buzz around it.

“It’s not new, but very few photographers do it in the UK and it’s really unique - you never get to see your dogs paws like that usually.

“So many people have different opinions on how it’s done. Some think I’m stood above the dogs and they’re lying on their back with their paws in the air.

“I once had a lady come into the studio who was so angry at the end of her dogs normal shoot - turns out she thought I had an assistant who threw the dogs in the air whilst I took the photos from underneath.

"It was so funny when I told her how I actually took the photos.

“It’s basically just a reinforced glass table, with a camera on a remote control pointing upwards to the dog standing on the table. Sometimes we knock of the glass or put treats on top to get them to look down.

“There’s definitely a mixed reaction, some people look at it and say that’s amazing but some other people are like why would you do that?

“But most people love it. It’s not something you see all the time, and it generates a lot of interest because it’s so unique.”

1 . A dog photographer captures funny images of pooches - from underneath glass A dog photographer captures funny images of pooches - from underneath glass. Colin Crowdey, 57, has got tails wagging with his adorable 'underdog' photos. He usually takes more traditional dog photos but Colin is well known for his special under glass pics he offers once or twice a year. Photo: The Gloucester Dog Photographer / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Colin Crowdey, 57, has got tails wagging with his adorable 'underdog' photos. A dog photographer captures funny images of pooches - from underneath glass. Colin Crowdey, 57, has got tails wagging with his adorable 'underdog' photos. He usually takes more traditional dog photos but Colin is well known for his special under glass pics he offers once or twice a year. Photo: The Gloucester Dog Photographer / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . He usually takes more traditional dog photos but Colin is well known for his special under glass pics he offers once or twice a year. Colin usually takes more traditional dog photos but Colin is well known for his special under glass pics he offers once or twice a year. Photo: The Gloucester Dog Photographer / SWNS Photo Sales

4 . Colin runs The Gloucester Dog Photographer studio in Gloucester, Gloucestershire. Colin runs The Gloucester Dog Photographer studio in Gloucester, Gloucestershire Photo: The Gloucester Dog Photographer / SWNS Photo Sales