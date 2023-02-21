Dad can buy headstone for son who died six years ago after lottery win

A lottery winner said he can finally afford to buy a headstone for his infant son who died six years ago.

Adam Scaife and five other people on Saltburn Street in Hull each won £30,000 in the Postcode Lottery and were given another £5,000 to spend on a holiday.

The 48-year-old said he is going to buy a memorial for his son Adam, who was the twin of their daughter Eve.

“We haven’t been able to afford to buy him a headstone or anything,” he said.

Adam Scaife and five other people on Saltburn Street in Hull each won £30,000 in the Postcode Lottery and were given another £5,000 to spend on a holiday.

Most Popular

“The twins were born three-and-a-half months premature, and Adam passed away after four days, and it was a really difficult time for all of us.

“We wanted a place which was special, and we have been saving a bit for a memorial but it’s really hard at the moment to actually keep your savings.

“But now with this, we can give him a place to rest, because we just couldn’t afford it.”

Mr Scaife said he is also planning to take his two children to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Adam Scaife and his next-door neighbour Donna Hall both won £35,000 of prizes

“They’ve never really been anywhere, they’ve been to the seaside, but they’ve never been anywhere special,” he said.

“It’s not just the kids, I really want to go to Disney too.”

His next-door neighbour, Donna Hall, was also presented with £35,000 of prizes.

The 45-year-old is now looking to buy a new caravan and make some home improvements with the winnings.