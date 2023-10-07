Decoding the mysteries of a Yorkshire arboretum where each area is linked to a room in Burton Constable Hall

Hidden gems are to be found in the old arboretum as Jack Straker decodes his late grandfather’s designs. There is more to this botanical collection of tree species, you see, than first meets the eye.

Each area of the arboretum at Burton Constable Holiday Park is paired with a room in the grand house, representing its links to Burton Constable Hall.

Now, with an injection of new life, the hope is to share that love of nature - and some of the tree species here - with a great restoration.

Jack Straker and his mother Rodrica wander through the Arboretum at Burton Constable Holiday Park photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. The Constable family is planning and funding the rejuvenation of the Arboretum at Burton Constable Holiday Park. Planted in 2006, the arboretum was set up by John Constable, Jack's grandfather and Rodrica's father.

Mr Straker, with his mother Rodrica, represents the 33rd generation of Constables to be custodians of the estate here.

His grandfather John Constable, known as Mr C, founded the arboretum back in 2006 with the formal gardens of Versailles having partly inspired its design with Stephen Bean.

"The arboretum really is fantastic," he said. "It's been looked after for almost 20 years, but never really shouted about.

"It's a wonderful idea that my grandfather had," he added. "It was clearly not for him, he died five years after it was planted.

The seeds of the Chinese Wingnut tree, the only one of its kind in Yorkshire found growing in the Arboretum at Burton Constable Holiday Park photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

"This is trying to continue what he started. It's rather nice to try and share that with the world."

For many years, said Mr Straker, his "grandpa" had fought almost to keep a roof on the hall. With the establishment of a charitable trust, the Burton Constable Foundation to safeguard its future, he had turned his attention to the gardens, then the holiday park's arboretum.

Work on the 30-acre site started in May, with the planting of 100 oak trees. Now it continues with new species to bolster its breadth. As well as completing Mr C’s design by planting the last of the 'rooms', some species lost over the years will be brought back. There is, admitted Mr Straker, to be an element of experimenting.

"Estates, they are not stuck in aspic, they are supposed to evolve with time," he said. "The Chinese Room is now sparsely populated, what other varieties could we put in?"

Lime trees line the avenue through the Arboretum at Burton Constable Holiday Park photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

The original plans, which can be seen in a new interactive map on the holiday park's website, outlined a heritage space, with species native to Britain. In the 'chapel', Judas and olive trees are trained into a canopy, in the exact dimensions of the family church. Then shrubs and plants with a scientific interest in the museum area. In the Gold Bedroom, a living bed with diaphanous grasses, and a Ballroom of open meadow.

To many people, reflected Mr Straker, the word 'arboretum' means little but this space could be incredible.

"How wonderful would it be if they could walk in and see hundreds of new species," he said. "Fruit bearing trees in the 'kitchen' area, with jars of jams being made. Chestnut trees for conker fights.... Amazing eucalyptus trees, woodland tours, schoolchildren on visits."

There is a famous saying that "a society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit". To Mr Straker, this is very much about the passage of time.