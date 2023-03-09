Delays of two years for HS2 following inflation pressures, Government confirms

Parts of HS2 will be delayed by at least two years, with services from the high speed rail line now set not to enter London until the 2040s, the Transport Secretary has announced.

However, Mark Harper said today that his department will continue to look at how the UK can get HS2 trains to Leeds as part of its previous commitment to do a study into how best this can be delivered.

The construction of the Birmingham to Crewe leg of HS2 will be delayed by two years as Mr Harper announced a series of setbacks also affecting key road projects under cost-saving measures that threaten to deliver a blow to “levelling up” plans.

The high-speed line was due for extension between Birmingham and Crewe between 2030 and 2034 to help boost transport in the north of England.

But Mr Harper said he was instead “prioritising” the initial services between Old Oak Common in west London’s suburbs and Birmingham Curzon Street.

In a written ministerial statement, Mr Harper insisted that the Government is “committed” to delivering the high-speed rail link between Birmingham and Crewe.

But he added: “We have seen significant inflationary pressure and increased project costs, and so we will rephase construction by two years, with an aim to deliver high-speed services to Crewe and the North West as soon as possible after accounting for the delay in construction.”

Business leaders warned the move could ultimately lead to higher costs.

John Foster, the Confederation of British Industry’s policy unit programme director, said: “Delays to projects may create short-term savings, but they can ultimately lead to higher overall costs and slow down the UK’s transition to a better, faster and greener transport network”.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said the North is “yet again being asked to pay the price for staggering Conservative failure”.

“Tens of thousands of jobs and billions in economic growth are dependent on this project,” the Labour MP said.

Mr Harper insisted the Government was “committed” to delivering services into Euston, but said ministers will “take the time to ensure we have an affordable and deliverable station design”.