Dressmaker's amazing memorabilia collection put up for sale in Yorkshire

Memorabilia from a woman who worked at a landmark theatre for 26 years will be under the hammer in Beverley this weekend.

The collection of items from Hull New Theatre was collected by dresser and wardrobe mistress the late Peggy Moran who worked at the theatre from 1966 to 1992.

She has a fascinating collection of everything from posters and autographs to hatpins and costume, from mid 19th century to late 20th century.

They will be a part of sale of 1,400-plus lots tomorrow and Sunday by Hawleys Auctioneers of North Cave near Hull. The sale will be held at Beverley Racecourse.

Caroline Hawley of Hawleys Auctioneers said: “The Peggy Moran items are simply wonderful. They relate to the New Theatre but also to other long forgotten theatres in Hull like the Adelphi and the Tivoli.

"Peggy was a very interesting woman who struck up lots of friendships with famous people including oddly enough Princess Grace of Monaco. They became good friends.

"Anyone who has an interest in theatres and showbusiness in general will find this sale simply wonderful.”

Other items to be sold include furniture and ornaments include Clarice Cliff and porcelain figurines. There will be some Royal Worcester and Royal Crown Derby items.

Hawleys Auctioneers was established in 2001 by John and Caroline Hawley and is based in North Cave and Beverley in East Yorkshire.

For a number of years Mrs Hawley has been one of the experts on the BBC in their Flog It and Bargain Hunt programmes.