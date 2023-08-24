Five sets of twins at one Yorkshire school scored 69 top grades between them

FIVE sets of twins at one school in Yorkshire scored 59 top grades between them.

Top Marks...Students at The Grammar School at Leeds celebrate a haul of top marks in their GCSE's. Photo: Simon Dewhurst

The 10 studying at The Grammar School at Leeds were awarded top 8/9 grades.

Tatiana and Onella Nicholas, of Roundhay in the city, are fraternal rather than identical twins but remarkably achieved matching grade 9s in English language, English literature, history, Latin, religious studies and science.

Imaan Effendi, also from Roundhay, was recently selected to play for the England under-17 indoor cricket world series in Dubai, but despite her sporting success, still found time to pick up 10 GCSEs, as did her twin Aleeza.

George and Oscar Hayden, both talented musicians from East Keswick, near Leeds, are also celebrating bagging top results to add to George’s grade 8 in piano and flute and Oscar’s grade 8 in saxophone.

Six students at the school - Abdul Rehman Akhtar, Youjia Bi, Anoushka Dasgupta, Erin Fabbroni, Ka Leung and Anoushka Wilson - all achieved 10 grade 9s across the board.

School principal Sue Woodroofe said: “In 2022, only 945 students across the whole of England achieved 10 grade 9s.

“For six students in one school to achieve those grades really is spectacular.”

The school said 70 per cent of all GCSE grades were in the top grades of 7 or above and more than half of entries were grade 8 or above.

“Beyond these individual successes lies lots of hard work and dedicated support from family and staff,” said Ms Woodroofe.

“I’m extremely proud of what they’ve achieved academically, and even more proud of the wonderful young people they are becoming.”