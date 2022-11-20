Kevin Sinfield: Thousands call for inspirational fundraiser to be knighted

Thousands of people are calling for Kevin Sinfield to be knighted after the rugby league legend raised more than £1.7m to help people with motor neurone disease by completing seven back-to-back ultra-marathons.

Kevin Sinfield completed his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge at Old Trafford yesterday

The 42-year-old completed his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge at Old Trafford yesterday, during the Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa, in front of a near-capacity crowd.

Sinfield said he was inspired to take on the challenge by his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir and ex-Bradford City captain Stephen Darby, who all live with motor neurone disease (MND).

More than 34,000 people have signed a petition calling for the inspirational fundraiser to be knighted.

More than 34,000 people have signed a petition calling for the inspirational fundraiser to be knighted.

Mel Handforth, who launched the petition, wrote: “We need to publicly appreciate people like Kevin – he embodies teamwork, not only on the field for Leeds Rhinos, but more so off the field with his absolute dedication to raise awareness and money for Rob Burrow and others suffering from MND.

“Kevin Sinfield set himself a challenge of completing 7 marathons in 7 days – an amazing achievement. He had a target of £77,777 which he absolutely smashed, while raising massive amounts of awareness and money to tackle this cruel disease.

“He has always been a local hero, and now he is most definitely a national hero and it’s time he got recognised for it.

“The words legend and hero are often handed out, but on this occasion they are totally fitting for this bloke.

“A knighthood is exactly what Kevin Sinfield deserves. Let’s spread some light and happiness – sign the petition to properly recognise ‘Sir Kev’ for his efforts.”

According to the Government guidance, knighthoods are awarded to people who have made “a major contribution in any activity” which is seen as “inspirational and significant”.

Nominations, which can be made by anyone, are assessed by specialist honours committees that decide whether they should be sent to the King for approval.

Sinfield was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen’s 2014 Birthday Honours, for services to rugby league, and last year he was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to rugby league and charitable fundraising.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain began his latest fundraising challenge at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday, and the final leg of his route took him from Valley Parade in Bradford via Halifax, Saddleworth, Failsworth and Deansgate in Manchester.

The proceeds will mainly benefit the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

There will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and the 4ED campaign, in support of former Gloucester and Leicester rugby player Ed Slater, who was recently diagnosed with the disease.