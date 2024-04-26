Set up by the Knaresborough Museum Association (KMA), the centre at 12 High Street, will focus on the history of the North Yorkshire town, bringing to its extraordinary and wide-ranging history to life like never before.

For a group, which originally started as a pop-up at a heritage festival, they say it is a dream come true. Kathy Allday, chair of KMA, said: “The Heritage Centre is the first of its kind – by the community for the community.

“Knaresborough has a wealth of archaeology that even local people aren’t always aware of."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathy Allday, Chair of Knaresborough Museum Association and Ruth Bulmer, Volunteer Co-ordinator

The long-awaited first exhibition will focus on the geology of the River Nidd and the town’s archaeology.

Even the famous viaduct’s history will be explored, with incredible footage filmed by an underwater robot, supplied by mechanical engineering experts at the University of Leeds, showing visitors stones lying at the bottom of the River Nidd which are believed to be from the earlier attempt to build the town’s viaduct.

The first viaduct suffered a collapse just before its completion in 1848, and the new construction took a further three years and resulted in the famous structure that is a landmark of Knaresborough.

There will also be a film using photos from the excavation of Knaresborough Castle in the 1920s, archaeology from Scriven Park, and munitions and personal artefacts from the former Second World War army and prisoner of war camps.

Kathy Allday, Chair of Knaresborough Museum Association looking at items in the WW2 cabinet

A second exhibition this year will explore the town’s history of linen weaving, which dominated the local economy for nearly 200 years.

As well as a rolling programme of exhibitions, there will be workshops and guided walks, and there is a schedule of monthly talks by fascinating guest speakers.

“We’ll display artefacts which show that people have been living in Knaresborough for an astonishing 4,000 years,” said Kathy.

“We want the heritage centre to be a hub where schools, groups and individuals can all get involved with lifelong learning opportunities, helping to make Knaresborough an even more wonderful town.”

Ruth Bulmer, Volunteer Co-ordinator, of Knaresborough Museum Association, holding a shield from a Victorian knife sharpener found in the River Nidd

The centre is a project with the community at its heart, she said, with volunteers having previously staged history and archaeology festivals in Knaresborough, as well as fundraising through market stalls and other events with book sales and tombola prizes.

Knaresborough Town Council and the George A Moore Foundation have been particularly generous benefactors, funding vital electrical and building refurbishment work at the former print shop.