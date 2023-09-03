Talks will be held today in a bid to avoid escalating strikes by workers at a Rotherham factory that produces KP Nuts.

Unite warned that if a dispute over pay is not resolved, its members at the site will press ahead with a week-long walkout tomorrow and take two more weeks of strikes from September 18.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “After weeks of silence, management at KP Snacks have waited until the 11th-hour to begin talks with Unite.

“The workers have made it abundantly clear that they’re sick of being paid peanuts while the company rakes in tens of millions in profit.

“That’s why the workers are determined to secure a fair pay deal, so they’ve announced two more weeks of strikes.”