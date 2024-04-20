Sam Teale

The 21-year-old from Norristhorpe, Liversedge, has been signed up by the Rock Face male toiletries brand to create an advertisement for male grooming products.

It will be made in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, and at Mr Teale’s former school Norristhorpe Junior and Infants.

“It’s fantastic that we are being trusted with this,” he said. “And to be making a television ad at my old school is mad. I can’t believe it.

“We will have 25 people working on it over two days next Friday and Saturday.”

He said Rock Face wants to support young talent and that is why his company has been engaged for the project.

A Tik-Tok influencer called Kit Brown – who is a teacher with 1.8m followers on Instagram – will feature in the advertisement.

Mr Teale said: “We will be following a day in the life of Kit. This will show our community to the world.”

Mr Teale launched his company almost four years ago and it now has five employees based in Cleckheaton.

He has made a name for himself by making Christmas advertisements which rival the famous John Lewis productions but which cost a fraction of the price but had 20m views on social media.

He has recently been nominated for five prizes in the Prolific North business awards.

His young firm, Sam Teale Productions, only officially incorporated in 2020, has already won contracts with international clients and his work has been profiled on the BBC.

Mr Teale’s interest in videography began when at primary school when YouTube began to become awash with self-taught broadcasters posting reviews of the latest technologies.

He began experimenting himself, posting his own videos which he now derides as being “embarrassing”. But he says he improved and won a young entrepreneur of the year award.