Parkrun organisers issue warning to ‘faster runners’ accused of pushing and shouting in Yorkshire

The organisers of a Parkrun in Yorkshire have issued a warning to “faster runners” who have been accused of pushing other runners and shouting at them.

In a statement, they said a complaint was made after the 5km run in Bradford’s Lister Park on Saturday and “this is not the first time this issue has been raised”.

They also said that runners who are caught shoving or shouting may have their times removed from the Parkrun system.

The volunteer-run events, which are held across the country every Saturday, see people of all ages and abilities walk, jog or run around 5km courses.

In a statement, the organisers said: “Such behaviour is not acceptable so we are issuing the following guidance.

“Please always treat all other participants with consideration and how you would want to be treated.

“If approaching other runners from behind, if you feel you need to attract their attention before overtaking, please call politely indicating which side you intend to pass on.

“If necessary please wait for a gap to open up. Your time is not more important than any other runners enjoyment of the event.