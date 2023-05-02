All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
1 hour ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
3 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Parkrun organisers issue warning to ‘faster runners’ accused of pushing and shouting in Yorkshire

The organisers of a Parkrun in Yorkshire have issued a warning to “faster runners” who have been accused of pushing other runners and shouting at them.

Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:42 BST

In a statement, they said a complaint was made after the 5km run in Bradford’s Lister Park on Saturday and “this is not the first time this issue has been raised”.

They also said that runners who are caught shoving or shouting may have their times removed from the Parkrun system.

The volunteer-run events, which are held across the country every Saturday, see people of all ages and abilities walk, jog or run around 5km courses.

A complaint was made after the 5km run in Bradford’s Lister Park on SaturdayA complaint was made after the 5km run in Bradford’s Lister Park on Saturday
A complaint was made after the 5km run in Bradford’s Lister Park on Saturday
Most Popular

    In a statement, the organisers said: “Such behaviour is not acceptable so we are issuing the following guidance.

    “Please always treat all other participants with consideration and how you would want to be treated.

    “If approaching other runners from behind, if you feel you need to attract their attention before overtaking, please call politely indicating which side you intend to pass on.

    “If necessary please wait for a gap to open up. Your time is not more important than any other runners enjoyment of the event.

    “If we continue to receive complaints about participants' behaviour, these will be raised as incidents with parkrun and may lead to your results being removed from the system.”