The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to one of only two surviving passengers of the Empire Windrush who worked to break down racial barriers by setting up Britain’s first Caribbean cricket club.

William visited 97-year-old Alford Gardner at his home in Leeds, West Yorkshire, for ITV’s Pride Of Britain: A Windrush Special documentary, before taking him to Headingley cricket ground to a surprise celebration with cricketing stars.

The prince, who praised Mr Gardner’s “positive spirit”, said: “We are here because of one person, who changed the lives of so many.”

Mr Gardner set the club up in 1948 – three months after arriving in the UK on HMT Empire Windrush from Jamaica.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alford Gardner meeting the Prince of Wales at his home in Leeds West Yorkshire, as part of Pride of Britain. Mirror copyright.

Most Popular

He was among the first of the Windrush generation – people who travelled to the UK between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries, answering Britain’s call to help fill post-war labour shortages – to arrive.

The documentary marks the 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation this year.

Mr Gardner was joined at Headingley by friends, family and famous cricketing names, including Darren Gough.

He bowled at William, who urged him: “Easy ball, easy ball Alford. Be gentle.”

The prince added: “Oh, he’s got it.”

Mr Gardner joked: “I can’t remember the last time I bowled a ball.”

William quizzed him on how the club had got started, asking: “Was there any other cricket clubs up here when you arrived?”

Mr Gardner replied: “Yeah, but I wanted a West Indian team. We started working on it. Some lads still in the RAF came up. Lads from Manchester came across … so they get a team together.

“The main thing was to have fun.”

William asked: “Were you a bowler or a batsman, or both?”

Mr Gardner replied: “I tried everything. I wouldn’t say I was good at anything.”

The prince described the club as acting as a “hub” for people in the area, saying: “You have such a positive spirit, has that always been you?”

Mr Gardner chuckled: “Always been me.”

Former England and Yorkshire cricketer Gough paid tribute to his legacy, saying: “Growing up and playing cricket in Yorkshire, everyone knew about the Caribbean Cricket Club.