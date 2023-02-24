Quicker infrastructure so the Northern Powerhouse can realise its true potential

The North has been – and remains – at the forefront of this Government’s mission to level up and spread opportunity to parts of the country that have long been overlooked and underinvested in by successive governments.

Key to this mission’s success is ensuring that the right infrastructure and services are there on people’s doorsteps when they need it.

And we’ve already made real progress in this endeavour with over £1bn from our Levelling Up Fund committed to projects across the North of England that will make a big difference to people’s lives.

Projects like the regeneration of Attercliffe in Sheffield where we’re supporting a new National Centre for Child Health Technology, creating hundreds of new jobs in the region’s growing life sciences cluster at the Olympic Legacy Park.

Or the significant improvements we’re making to public transport with over 50 brand new electric buses in the North East and the roll out of new routes at affordable fares in West Yorkshire - invaluable for people living in more rural communities where it’s hard to get around without a car.

Most Popular

Or our £20m project to improve transport connections across West Leeds, including the Leeds Outer Ring Road between Horsforth and Pudsey - widening lanes, and upgrading junctions and roundabouts to improve traffic flow and safety for all road users.

But whether it’s faster roads, better public transport or world-beating R&D, every infrastructure project that gets the green light in the North is a win-win for the people, businesses and communities who make it what it is.

That’s one of the reasons why we have published a new cross-government action plan to accelerate the approval of nationally significant infrastructure projects here in the North and across the country.

It’s a plan comprising five key areas of reform with a clearer framework for decisions, shorter timeframes to secure consent, greater protections for the environment, specialist help for councils and more expert advice to help get these projects off the ground. A plan that will speed up delivery of big, green infrastructure projects so that we can secure energy independence and cut domestic energy bills; all key aims of our British Energy Security Strategy.

So, what do these reforms mean for the North of England?

Well, it will help see congestion-busting transport projects over the line like the dualling of major A-roads.

And it will encourage local councils to be bold and ambitious with projects that drive green growth and job creation.

We’re already funding work with Selby District Council and North Yorkshire County Council, for example, to forge partnerships with big regional employers like DRAX and Helios on carbon capture and other vital energy projects.

And we’re also supporting Cumbria County Council on big improvements to the A66 Trans-Pennine route, providing vital connections not just for residents but for the freight and tourism sectors too.