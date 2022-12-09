Secret history of Yorkshire's Second World War reconnaissance heroes under spotlight

The names of the Yorkshire heroes of a little-known Second World War reconnaissance unit, who flew into Occupied France almost daily to take photographs, don’t appear on any RAF roll of honour.

But now a campaign to memorialise them could see their derring-do and courage finally recognised.

The Photographic Reconnaissance Unit (PRU) had some 1500 aircrew members throughout the war, but the dangers of the missions meant a fatality rate of around 50 per cent.

Each flight’s photography contributed towards some of the greatest success missions of the war, including the D-Day landings, the sinking of the Tirpitz, and the Dambusters raids.

A Photo Reconnaissance Spitfire is loaded with a vertical camera prior to a mission over occupied territory.

Anthony Hoskins, who has had a lifelong interest in aviation, is now spearheading a campaign for the men of the unit - as well as the interpreters of the photographs, who were mostly women - to be commemorated with their own memorial.

And he is asking for family members of those who served in the unit to come forward and help his efforts to tell the stories that have been lost over the decades.

Some 31 men from Yorkshire have been identified by Mr Hoskins as part of the unit.

They include F/Lt George Platts DFC born in Ecclesall, Sheffield, who was posted to active service on the 541 Photographic Reconnaissance Squadron in 1941. During the next three years of service, he earned both the Distinguished Flying Cross and the US Air Medal.

Tragically, just weeks before the war ended, his Spitfire plunged into the sea just eight miles north of RAF Manston in Kent following a reconnaissance mission to Germany.

Donald Walker, from Malton, was another brave member of the unit who was posted to 544 Photographic Reconnaissance Squadron, flying Mosquito aircraft.

Walker, who had also served in the Royal Northumberland Fusiliers, was tasked in 1943 with photographing Modane in the south of France.

Despite having misgivings about the safety of his aircraft, he had no choice but to attempt to fly back to Gibraltar, but control was lost and the order was given to bail out.

Walker became trapped in the cockpit door of the aircraft and went down with it – and is now buried on a remote mountain top near the crash site.

Another Yorkshire-born member of the unit identified was former Chancellor of the Exchequer Anthony Barber, who was born in Hessle, near Hull.

Mr Barber served in the PRU and was captured and taken prisoner of war by the Germans in 1942.

He is perhaps the best known member of the unit – but there are many more whose stories haven’t been told.

Anthony Hoskins said: “Part of the reason for the campaign is to reach out and find more of the men.

"We know of at least three survivors who are still with us. But there might be more, someone in a care home, or someone who reads about the unit and thinks ‘that was my dad or granddad.’

"A lot of this work was highly clandestine. If family asked for personal effects after a crash, things like the logbooks were held back for a number of years after the war as it was deemed top secret."

Other members of the unit from Yorkshire include members from Ripon, Harrogate, Scarborough, Halifax, Ilkley and Doncaster, Mr Hoskins has identified.

The high fataility rate of those who served is of particular poignancy.

"Because of the nature of what they flew, the vast majority of casualities have never been found,” Mr Hoskins said.

"That’s how the majority of these guys’ lives ended.”

Mr Hoskins wants to see a memorial created in central London.

Over 100 cross party MPs have agreed in principal to support the memorial, include Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake.

Mr Hollinrake said: “ I am delighted to support this fantastic campaign to commemorate those who served in the Photographic Reconnaissance Units.

“This includes Donald Walker, who served admirably under exceptionally difficult conditions, and who ultimately gave his life in service of our country.