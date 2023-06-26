The marvellous men in their flying machines will return to the skies above Yorkshire next month as the Flying Legends take to the air.

The first new air show for several years will be held on July 15 and 16, based at Leeds East airport at Church Fenton, near Tadcaster – which once hummed to the wartime symphony of Spitfires and Hurricanes in its guise as RAF Church Fenton.

Each year, the Flying Legends, operated by the Fighter Collections draws in thousands of vintage aviation enthusiasts who travel from around the globe to savour the spectacle of historic aircraft displayed in their natural environment.

Planes such as the Gloster Gladiator Mk II and Hawker Hurricane MkI will be among those taking part in the airshow.



Jane Larcombe, of The Fighter Collection, said: “It is with great pleasure that in our 30th year of presenting Flying Legends, we prepare for launch at Church Fenton, Leeds East Airport, such an historic location in the beautiful county of Yorkshire.

"We look forward to welcoming old friends, first-time visitors and many others as passionate about historic aviation as we are.”

RAF Church Fenton played a crucial role in Britain’s wartime defence as a frontline fighter base and maintenance facility for battle-weary aircraft.

There has been an active airfield at Church Fenton since 1937 when it opened during the RAF’s massive pre-war expansion plan. It was designed as a fighter base from the start and charged with protecting Yorkshire and Humberside from attack by enemy bombers. Post-war, it became a training base for fledgling pilots until the final military aircraft left in 2013.



Church Fenton’s first resident squadrons flew the Gloster Gauntlet and Gladiator biplanes, including the first of that type to be delivered into service with the RAF. During the war, many squadrons and aircraft types were to operate from Church Fenton, including the first ‘Eagle’ Squadron of American volunteers, who came to Britain to fight before the United States formally entered the war.

Church Fenton, Leeds-East is a general aviation airfield and is distant enough from any large airports which means the airspace above it is completely unrestricted, making it ideal for the kind of dynamic displays for which Flying Legends is renowned.