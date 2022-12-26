‘They loved working in Yorkshire’: The TV shows and films shot in the region in 2022

Scenes for an eagerly-awaited Disney+ series which stars the likes of Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke were shot in Yorkshire following a last-minute change, it has been revealed.

Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson at The Piece Hall in Halifax in January

When filming for Marvel superheroes series Secret Invasion in central Europe was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the crew managed to find a range of suitable locations within West Yorkshire at short notice.

The Piece Hall and the streets of Halifax and Leeds were used in January this year, after the film office at Screen Yorkshire helped to relocate the multi-million production and hundreds of crew members within five weeks.

“A big set up like that would usually take three to six months,” said Screen Yorkshire Production Liaison Manager Chris Hordley.

Dewsbury Town Hall doubles as The Old Bailey in new ITV drama Confessions of Frannie Langton

“But they got everything they needed. They loved working in Yorkshire and they got real variety.

“They had the fantastic historical Piece Hall and Dean Clough Mills and various streets in Halifax, with the traditional heritage of Yorkshire and the Calderdale area.

“They then offset that with contemporary architecture in the centre of Leeds. They got two very different looks, within a very short distance.”

He added: “It’s such an exciting project and it looks phenomenal. It just shows what Yorkshire has got to offer.”

A scene from Netflix feature film Enola Holmes 2, which was shot in Hull's Old Town.

The six-part series, which also stars Oscar winner Olivia Colman Actress, is due to be released in early 2023.

Mr Hordley said the film office at Screen Yorkshire have had their “busiest year ever”, as they have provided support to 38 feature film and high-end TV productions, which have completed 1,400 filming days.

Crews working on star-studded productions such as season five of The Crown, the final season of Happy Valley, the new Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin and feature film Enola Holmes 2 have used locations across Yorkshire.

The county also continues to be popular with crews shooting period dramas, such as ITV’s new hit series The Confessions of Frannie Langton Drama, about a Jamaican maid who fights to prove her innocence after being accused of murdering her white lover in the 1800s.

Duncombe Park, Dewsbury Town Hall, South Parade in Wakefield, Dalton Mills and York Mansion House were all used.

“That's a really great example of how Yorkshire is so diverse in terms of its range of locations, and particularly its period architecture,” said Mr Hordley.

“It’s predominantly set in Georgian London, so various country houses and historic streets were used. I think it looks fabulous on screen.”

Screen Yorkshire has also revealed that murder mystery series Bodies, which stars Stephen Graham, is the first major Netflix production to be based in the region.

The crew behind the crime thriller, which is based on a graphic novel and set over several time periods, used Versa Leeds Studios as well as a range of locations in Yorkshire.

Film fans also will be able to spot rural Yorkshire landscapes in Hollywood blockbusters Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible 8, when they are both released in June.

And the team at Screen Yorkshire are working with the British Film Commission to try and lure more major productions to the region.

“There won't be a week that goes by when we're not pitching Yorkshire to some of these major movie companies,” said Mr Hordley.