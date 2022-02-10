Tour of Britain cycle race to return to Yorkshire for the first time since 2009

Fans cheer on riders competing in the 2021 Tour of Britain

Elite cyclists will ride through Redcar & Cleveland and North Yorkshire on Wednesday, September 7, during the fourth stage of the cross-country race, but the exact route has not been finalised.

The announcement casts doubt over the future of the Tour de Yorkshire, even though the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), which organises the event with Welcome to Yorkshire, is interested in bringing it back to the county.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to North Yorkshire with the Tour of Britain and know what a warm welcome the race will receive.

Tour of Britain riders cross the finish line in Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire, in 2008

“Together with our partners at North Yorkshire County Council, we are working to create a fantastic route and engage all of the communities along it, resulting in what will no doubt be a memorable stage of the Tour.”

This year’s eight-stage race, which is due to be broadcast live on ITV4 and shown in around 150 countries worldwide, will see riders set off from Aberdeen on September 4.

They will then make their way through Scotland, the North East, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Gloucestershire and Dorset, before finishing in the Isle of Wight on September 11.

Elite riders competing in last year's Tour of Britain

More than 1m roadside spectators watched last year’s 820-mile race, which was won by Belgian rider Wout van Aert, and around 2.6m tuned in to watch on TV.

Yorkshire has not been included in the route since 2009, when the first stage finished in York.

Cllr Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire County Council, said: “We are delighted to once again welcome major competitive cycling to North Yorkshire.

“The route the race will take within the county is currently being finalised to provide a thrilling ride while maximising opportunities for people to enjoy the race.

He added: “We will work closely with our partners and, with experience gathered through the management of major races over the best part of a decade, will play our part in ensuring the event runs smoothly to guarantee maximum enjoyment and minimum disruption to everyday life.”

Organisers Sweetspot Group approached the council about bringing the cycling race back to Yorkshire last summer, before the Tour de Yorkshire was cancelled.

Councils in Yorkshire had signed a contract which prohibits them from hosting another major cycling race two months before, or one month after, the Tour de Yorkshire.

However, the 2022 Tour de Yorkshire has been cancelled, after the 2020 and 2021 races were postponed due to Covid-19, and there are doubts about the future of the event.

ASO and Welcome to Yorkshire said the 2022 race “would be unviable” due to “the impact of the Covid-19, combined with escalating financial challenges”.

It has struggled to attract sponsorship in recent years and Welcome to Yorkshire claimed last year it was no longer in a position to subsidise the event and called on councils to provide financial support and cover potential sponsorship losses.

Councillor Les said no decision can be made on the future of the event until an independent review of Welcome to Yorkshire has been completed later this month.

“ASO are keen to have further conversations with us about bringing the Tour de Yorkshire back again, but they need clarity about what's happening to the organisation first,” he said.

“I think it opened their eyes to the potential of Yorkshire and they've always been very pleased with the response that they've got from the public who came to watch.

“ I think they would be very keen to see it come back onto the calendar.”

Welcome to Yorkshire has been attempting to rebuild its reputation since Sir Gary Verity resigned as chief executive in March 2019, amid allegations about his behaviour and use of expenses.