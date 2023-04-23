TransPennine Express passengers warned disruption will continue despite breakthrough deal

A train drivers’ union agreed to end a ban on working overtime, which has caused 16 months of disruption for TransPennine Express passengers, but then imposed another on the same day.

The operator announced the union ASLEF accepted a new rest-day working agreement – so drivers can cover for absent colleagues and help train new recruits for the first time since December 2021 – and it will come into effect on Sunday, May 7.

However, the union then imposed another ban on its members working overtime.

TransPennine Express (TPE), owned by First Group, is keen to make improvements, as it has the worst cancellation record in the country.

One in six scheduled services did not operate in the four weeks ending March 31, due to train crew shortages.

This led to renewed calls for the Department for Transport to take over control of services when TPE’s current contract expires next month.

A TPE spokesman said: “We welcome the decision by ASLEF to accept a rest-day working offer, at the rate they requested, effective from May 7.

“But we are disappointed industrial action short of a strike from that date has now been called. This means the opportunity to accelerate training and further reduce cancellations has been put back.

“TPE cancellations are down by more than 40 per cent and we are committed to providing the level of service our customers and the businesses of the north and Scotland expect and deserve.

“We want to continue to work with ASLEF to find a way forward that allows us to deliver for all those who rely on our services.”

Henri Murison, Chief Executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said the stalemate “cannot go on”.

“Getting an overtime agreement implemented is the single greatest barrier to services getting back on track – whether or not TPE receive an extension from Government to retain the franchise,” he added.

Last week five Northern mayors, including Oliver Coppard and Tracy Brabin, wrote to the Transport Secretary earlier this week and urged him to end TPE’s contract.

“Rail passengers have had enough. The Northern economy has had enough, the failure of TPE is holding us back,” they wrote.

Ms Brabin said the operator of last resort, which took charge of Northern services three years ago, should also assume control of TPE services and amalgamate them.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said “no option is off the table” and he will aim to make a decision which delivers long-awaited improvements for passengers, when he spoke at a Transport Committee hearing last week.