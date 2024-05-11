This was D Day, as was the largest seaborne invasion in history. Eight men from the regiment were to be lost that day, even before the first shots were fired.

Now nearly 80 years on, veterans of conflicts since are to return to Normandy, honouring their comrades' sacrifice as they rededicate a plaque in their name.

To Chris Shaw and Derek Bond, chairman and secretary of the veterans' heritage association for the regiment, this is significant.

Veterans from the Royal Hussars (Yorkshire's Cavalry) are to head to Normandy and Sword Beach to rededicate memorials ahead of this year's 80th anniversary of D-Day. June 6, 1944 Pictured at Fitzwilliam Centre, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Brian Finney pictured by the Damalier Feret Scout Car.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"The plaque commemorates the sacrifice of these men," said Mr Bond. "The courage and bravery of the regiment and those who took part in the liberation of France and of Europe.

"We really are a tank regiment," he added. "Normally, there's four of you in there - you do form a bond, and a bond with the rest of the regiment. Irrespective of the passage of time and age, we can still relate to that and to the crew that went to shore that day."

The Hussars, known as Yorkshire's Cavalry or Lilywhites, were the first armoured regiment to land on Sword Beach, at 7.23am. Of 40 tanks to launch, only 31 made it to shore. Eight crew were killed, drowned as tanks sank or were swamped by other craft.

Many crews were rescued, or made it to dry land, and they were to go on to liberate the nearby village of Hermanville-Sur-Mer, moving through the surrounding countryside.

Five years ago, for the 75th anniversary of D Day, a handful of veterans from the regiment travelled to Normandy. Finding the commemorative plaque to be in poor condition, they vowed to restore it and a crowdfunder was launched - raising £5,000.

Now, some 126 veterans of the regiment, members of whom have served in every major British conflict since, are to travel to Normandy for a marching parade and rededication. The hope is also to visit cemeteries where their comrades were laid to rest. And on hearing of the Lilywhites' return to France at the end of May, five more neighbouring towns which were also liberated by the regiment have also come forward, for events and rededications.

Members are to spend four days with newfound comrades in Normandy, having travelled from all over Yorkshire, Northern Lincolnshire, and across the UK. The oldest among them is Rotherham's Brian Finney, president of the association, who is in his late 80s.

Mr Shaw, himself in his 60s, said all have seen active service, and know only too well the sacrifice men made that day as they fought for freedom.

