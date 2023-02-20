Water companies must share their plans for improving the country’s water infrastructure in order to address sewage leaks, the Environment Secretary has said.

Today Thérèse Coffey has demanded that every water and sewage company must provide an assessment and action plan, especially focusing on sites that spill into bathing water and nature sites.

Water companies will also face higher penalties that are quicker and easier to enforce, with the Government set to consult on a “real and serious deterrent”, with all options including fines of £250 million under consideration.

Ms Coffey said: “People are concerned about the impacts of sewage entering our rivers and seas and I am crystal clear that this is totally unacceptable.

“We need to be clear that this is not a new problem. Storm overflows have existed for over a century. The law has always allowed for discharges, subject to regulation. That is how our Victorian sewers are built – wastewater and rain are carried in the same pipe. When it reaches a certain height it pours into another pipe and into rivers.

“And while we have done more about it than any other government – we were the first government to require companies to start comprehensively monitoring spillage so that we could see what was actually going on – there is still significant work to do.

“I am now demanding every company to come back to me with a clear plan for what they are doing on every storm overflow, prioritising those near sites where people swim and our most precious habitats.”

Jim McMahon, Labour's shadow environment secretary, said in response to the news: “If Therese Coffey really wanted to clean up the Tory sewage scandal, she would implement Labour’s robust approach, rather than yet another ‘improvement plan’ that allows water companies to mark their own homework and doesn’t deliver action.

“But Coffey has form, having been the Water Minister that presided over a new sewage dumping event every four minutes and rolled back action on water pollution.