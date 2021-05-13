A North Yorkshire artist has created a little piece of Italy in a new mural in Knaresborough to give hope to the locals.

Pictured Sam Porter Harrogate bases artist at work on his new mural at the Two Brothers Restaurant, Grill & Pizzeria, Castle Courtyard, Knaresborough. Photo credit: JPIMedia/Gerard Binks

Sam Porter, 38, is a Harrogate based artist who creates murals across Yorkshire.

Recently Sam has reconnected with nature during the lockdown and has taken the opportunity to use his art to raise smiles and offer a message of thanks to all those who have helped during the pandemic.

Pictured, Sam Porter with staff from the Two Brothers Restaurant, Grill & Pizzeria, Castle Courtyard, Knaresborough. Photo credit: Gerard Binks/JPIMedia

His most recent creation is a striking Italian street scene at the Two Brothers Restaurant, Grill & Pizzeria, Castle Courtyard, Knaresborough, with flowers and wildlife also incorporated into the design.

The fine art graduate put the finishing touches to his street scene earlier this week after he had been painting for seven days.

“I like to bring a lot of impact to my imagery", he said. "I hope my most recent work will inspire and give people some hope and joy basically.”

Sam, the founder of Harrogate-based business Murial Minded, said a focus for his most recent commission was to also highlight nature and wildlife.

Sam Porter, the founder of Murial Minded, said the design took him seven days to complete and he added a focus was to also highlight nature and wildlife into the striking design. Photo credit: Gerard Binks/JPIMedia

He added he hoped by incorporating different creatures into his large-scale designs it would make the public think of the importance of green space and how important it is to protect insects like bees.

Initially he painted a bluetit on the side of a shed which led to work to highlight green spaces in urban areas, and now to creating large scale artworks.

Sam said: "It’s important for me to bring the natural world into my designs when I can.

"During lockdown, I got back in touch with nature and being inspired by it and I thought what better thing to do than include it in my designs.”

Sam Porter caused a stir recently when he painted a giant mural on a gable end in Cheapside Knaresborough. Gerard Binks/JPIMedia

A signature of the talented artist is to create murals that decorate the entire side of buildings.

He caused a stir last month when he painted a giant mural on a gable end in Cheapside, in Knaresborough.

He incorporated a spiral staircase into his work, which instead of leading into the side of a building with no door now leads to the open sky with birds swooping overhead and butterflies and bees all around.

In the past Sam has also created a stunning lady bird mural in Leeds for Hyde Park Source, a not-for-profit organisation.

His artwork can also be found in York and further afield in Manchester and Chester.

