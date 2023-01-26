A campaign has been launched to save a Marks & Spencer on a West Yorkshire high street by the shadow Home Secretary, amid fears it could dramatically affect footfall in the town centre.

Castleford’s branch of the retail giant has been earmarked for closure, it was revealed by M&S bosses this week.

The town’s M&S, which has both a food hall and a clothing section, has been a stalwart of Carlton Street since it opened in 1934.

But residents have been told that it could close its doors for good at the end of April with no clarity on whether jobs will be lost.

The high street giant has a second store in the out-of-town retail centre Junction 32, which is clothing only. Shoppers wishing to buy food from M&S would have to travel to Pontefract.

It has not been confirmed if any job losses will result from the closure.

Matt Graham, M&S Regional Manager, said: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience. As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues our proposal to close our M&S Castleford store at 57 Carlton Street.

“Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with M&S. We appreciate that this will be disappointing news but it means we can invest in many of our other stores in West Yorkshire.”

A petition has been launched by Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper to ask M&S to reconsider, and has already been signed by hundreds of people.

She said: “This is devastating news for everyone in town and especially for staff. I am urging M&S to think again.

“We need this store at the heart of Castleford. I have spoken to M&S this afternoon to challenge their decision and urge them to re-think.

“The Government promised to support our town centres but it has failed. We cannot afford for our town centres to be run down while big stores move to out of town developments.”

One business owner based in Castleford described how customers had already told him they would stop coming to the town if the plans for M&S closure goes ahead.

Andrew Robinson, co-director of D&R wholesalers, said: “It’s devastating and a disaster. Any business of that magnitude that closes reduces footfall that everyone needs.

“If you’re an M&S customer, you’ll find an alternative store and go to an alternative town.

“This is the biggest and most important decision that’s happened in the town centre whilst I’ve been in retail.

“On the back of M&S closing, you could lose 10 or 20 other businesses.

"Customers are very, very upset. The worrying thing I’ve heard repeated is ‘I won’t have any reason to come to Castleford.’